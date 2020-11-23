Below Deck’s Hannah Ferrier Gets Engaged

Former Below Deck Mediterranean Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier is engaged. Ferrier posted an Instagram photo of her smiling and showing off her new engagement ring. Ferrier captioned the photo, “And then there were three…and a ring” with an engagement ring and champagne emoji.

Ferrier has been dating longtime boyfriend Josh for over two years. The two met after Ferrier returned home to Australia after season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. “So in between charter seasons, I went home to Australia, I met someone,” she revealed in a confessional during the season 5 premiere. “And this is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family.”

Josh prefers to keep to himself, and Ferrier hasn’t posted any photos with him. “He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect,” she told the Daily Dish. “It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff. He’s just very low-key.”

While she hasn’t spilled anything else about the mysterious soon-to-be dad, the Daily Dish confirmed that he works in commercial real estate in Sydney and is originally from Scotland. He and Ferrier have been dating for over two years, and they celebrated their two-year anniversary on October 24.

Ferrier & Her Boyfriend Welcomed a Baby

Shortly after celebrating their two-year anniversary, Ferrier and Josh welcomed a baby girl together. Ferrier announced on November 2 that she gave birth on October 26. “Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl – Ava Grace Roberts,” Ferrier captioned a photo of herself and the newborn. “She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever.”

Ferrier first announced her pregnancy in early June. The Below Deck star posted a photo of herself with a baby bump on the beach. “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once,” Ferrier wrote in the caption. “Thank you guys so much for the love and support.”

In the same post, Ferrier announced she was ending her yachting career. She wrote, “Below Deck Med has been an amazing journey for me and I got so much out of it – including all of you guys!! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

Halfway through the latest Below Deck Med season, the 34-year-old was dismissed from the yacht when Captain Sandy Yawn found out Ferrier had unregistered Valium and a vape pen onboard. Bosun Malia White discovered the drugs and sent a photo to Captain Sandy, and she let Ferrier go shortly after.

‘Below Deck’ Cast Members Congratulated Ferrier

Even though Ferrier is leaving the yachting and Below Deck Med life behind, many cast members still wished her well. After announcing her engagement, lots of familiar faces commented on the post.

Stewardess Aesha Scott – who also posted for Ferrier’s birthday on November 22 – commented, “HEHEHEHEHEHEEHEHHEEH” with a heart eye emoji. Former chef and stewardess Nastia Surmava wrote, “The fact that hes seen you ripped open and covered in throw up and still wants to propose really says a lot about your personality. Love you guys!!!! Congratulations.”

Steward Josiah Carter also commented, “YYAAAAASSSSSSSSSSS” with heart emojis. Season 1 cast member Julia d’ Albert wrote, “LOVE I don’t know if I’m more excited about this or the hen do 🙌🏻 @nastiasurmava @aesha_jean get your glad rags ready!!! PARTY TIME MAMMA’S GETTING MARRIED.” Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay also shared congratulations, writing, “OMG YESSSSSS!!!! Congrats!!!!”

