UPDATE: Hannah Ferrier’s Life After ‘Below Deck’

Ever since former Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier made a dramatic departure on season 5 of Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean, she has been focusing on her land life rather than sea life. Ferrier is eight-months pregnant and expecting her baby with boyfriend Josh, “any day now,” she wrote in an Instagram post on October 12.

Ferrier announced her pregnancy on June 8 via Instagram, writing, “You are already my favourite adventure.” Two days later on June 10, Ferrier told fans that she would not be returning for season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean . Ferrier wrote in an Instagram caption, “Below Deck Med has been an amazing journey for me and I got so much out of it – including all of you guys!! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

Halfway through the season, the 33-year-old was dismissed from the yacht when Captain Sandy Yawn found out Ferrier had unregistered Valium and a vape pen onboard. Bosun Malia White discovered the drugs and sent a photo to Captain Sandy, and she let Ferrier go shortly after. Ferrier will appear on both reunion episodes, airing tonight, October 19 and October 26.

Hannah Ferrier Said She Was, ‘Really Sad’ About Her Ending

Ferrier’s dismissal caused major controversy, and she admitted that she wasn’t thrilled with how she left the show. “Honestly, it’s so sad to me because it’s five years of my life that I dedicated to this show,” she told The Daily Dish. “It changed and grew so much since Season 1 in Greece. I think just above anything I’m just really sad that it’s ended that way. Obviously, it’s just not a very nice way to end. But at the same time, I’ve had an outpouring of support from fans and things like that.”

Ferrier also opened up about how she felt about her yachting career. “I’m not a big believer in regret because I feel like if you’re regretting something, then you’re probably not learning from it,” Ferrier told The Daily Dish. “And I’m not really sure what the lesson is in this particular case. I’m honestly leaving very proud of myself. My family and my friends are proud of me and what I achieved.”

Before her dismissal went public, she revealed that she was over the yachting side of her life. “I think I’m probably done,” Ferrier told ET in June. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

Hannah Ferrier Is Expecting Her Baby Girl ‘Any Day Now’

Ferrier announced via Instagram she was due in late October, and on October 12, she announced the baby was coming, “any day now.” She also added that the baby had dropped, referring to the baby’s head dropping into the lower pelvis and labor is near. Ferrier announced she’s expecting a baby girl in an Instagram video reveal on August 10. She captioned the heartwarming video, “It’s a…GIRL.”

Ferrier will welcome her baby girl with longtime boyfriend Josh. The two met after Ferrier returned home to Australia after season 4 of Below Deck Mediterranean. “So in between charter seasons, I went home to Australia, I met someone,” she revealed in a confessional during the season 5 premiere. “And this is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family.”

Even though Ferrier is in the spotlight, her boyfriend Josh prefers to keep to himself. “He’s very private, he hates social media, so, that’s definitely something that I respect,” she told The Daily Dish. “It’s probably for the best. Like, I don’t think I could date someone that was fascinated with their Instagram and taking selfies and stuff. He’s just very low-key.”

While she hasn’t spilled anything else about the mysterious soon-to-be dad, The Daily Dish confirmed that he works in commercial real estate in Sydney and is originally from Scotland. He and Ferrier have been dating for nearly two years, with their anniversary coming up on October 24. Ferrier has yet to post any Instagram photos of him.

Hannah Ferrier Announced a New Business Venture

On October 1, Ferrier launched Ocean International Training Academy – an online course for those interested in starting their yachting careers. Ferrier told The Daily Dish that she discovered a gap in the industry, as it costs $2,000 to get a Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping, but it’s a big step to take when someone might not even know if they actually want to pursue the career.

“It’s like the street smarts of yachting,” Ferrier told The Daily Dish. “So it really breaks it down for you, what the industry is actually like, what you can do at home before you even leave to go and join yachting that will help you on your CV, how to write a CV, where to go, what to do, what boat is right for you, what size is right for you, whether it’s private or charter. It gets down to the nitty-gritty of yachting.”

Ferrier has partnered with past Below Deck Mediterranean chef and stew Anastasia Surmava for the program. “We complement each other very well in terms of the business side and what we’re good at,” Ferrier told The Daily Dish. “She’s just an absolute attention-to-detail perfectionist, and I’m a big dreamer, so we really complement each other well.”

