Ben Affleck Unveils New ‘Midlife Crisis Makeover’ as Divorce Rumors With Jennifer Lopez Escalate

Ben Affleck unveiled a new look on August 3 as divorce rumors with his wife Jennifer Lopez show no sign of abating, according to photos published by People.com.

People.com described the look as including a “shaved faux-hawk hairstyle” that he debuted in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, August 3. He wore “a black jacket over a black Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirt, which he paired with gray jeans,” People wrote, adding that he also was seen riding “a blue electric motorcycle.”

DailyMail.com also published photos of Affleck with the new look and dubbed it his “midlife crisis makeover.”

People reported that Affleck has spent the summer with his kids and working on the “The Accountant 2” movie sequel.

Some Fans Mocked Ben Affleck’s New Look, But Others Liked It

Comment writers on DailyMail.com and social media had a field day with Affleck’s new look.

“Yikes!!” a woman wrote on X.

“Nothing says ‘I’m ok’ like copping Robert DeNiro’s look from ‘Taxi Driver,’ wrote one DailyMail.com comment writer.

But another person said it was possible the look was for a movie role.

“I am guessing that haircut, not a makeover – but more for his role in ‘The Accountant 2,'” wrote one person. And some people liked the hairstyle. “He’s actually looking human after those bushy-haired beard/moustache messy-haired days. I think there’s even half a smile on his face,” another comment writer noted on DailyMail.com.

Another woman noted, “The hairstyle could be for an upcoming role, but the rest of that look is ridiculous for LA in August.”

The New Look Is a Departure From Ben Affleck’s Suit-Wearing Appearances This Summer

The look is a departure from Affleck’s other summer looks in public, which have revolved around wearing suits on trips to his office, according to photos obtained by TMZ, and dressing down in T-shirts and blue jeans.

Of his suit-wearing look, Vogue described it as a “mysteriously dapper wardrobe” that “suggests he’s a real man-on-the-go.”

Meanwhile, Lopez has been posing on her Instagram page in a ball gown for a Bridgerton-themed pre-birthday party, and in casual summer attire in the Hamptons, such as a white dress while shopping for an ad promoting her cocktail brand. She was also pictured in haute couture in Paris, France, and has posted a selfie in a swimsuit to Instagram.

“This Is Me…Now 🎂” she wrote with that post.

Although Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed the reports that they plan to divorce or even that they are on the rocks, they have done little to quell the rumors, spending key milestones on different coasts, such as their second wedding anniversary, People Magazine reported.

TMZ reported in early June that divorce was imminent with Affleck and Lopez are selling their marital home. Page Six reported that, in late July, Affleck purchased a new $20.5 million mansion in California. Page Six referred to the house as Affleck’s “new bachelor pad.”

“The environment is family-friendly, but it could easily be transformed into a bachelor pad,” a source told People adding that it’s in an area that “boasts a sophisticated crowd—it’s not trendy. Real establishment.”