Ben Affleck ‘Angrily’ Loses His Cool in Public as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Talk Heats Up

Ben Affleck lost his cool in public on Sunday night, June, 23, outside the mansion he shared with wife Jennifer Lopez, according to photos obtained by TMZ.

According to TMZ, Affleck grew angry at the paparazzi photographers who were staking out the more than $60 million California mansion.

As the photographers’ cameras flashed light toward Affleck’s car, which he was in alone, he stopped the vehicle and walked toward them, TMZ reported, adding that Affleck got “right in the guy’s face,” referring to one of the photographers. Affleck told the photographers that their actions were dangerous, TMZ reported, describing him as having “lost his cool” and “scolding” the photographer “for basically blinding him as he’s driving.”

Affleck “angrily chews out” the photographers, TMZ’s headline says.

Ben Affleck confronts paparazzi as he leaves his and Jennifer Lopez’s house amid divorce rumors — here’s what he said https://t.co/RJiOTQAmBz pic.twitter.com/P0BBqAtiIz — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2024

The encounter happened as Affleck and Lopez have been the subject of worldwide headlines about the state of their marriage. Lopez had been vacationing without her husband in Positano, Italy, where she was seen taking swimsuit selfies on a speedboat. The couple has not announced a split, but TMZ reported in early June that they were selling their marital home and that Affleck had moved into a rental property in Brentwood, leaving the couple separated.

Lopez has since traveled to Paris, France, for fashion shows, video shows.

Ben Affleck Shared That His Daughter Was at the Marital Home With Him, Reports Say

According to The New York Post, Affleck said to the photographer, “Listen, man, you’re going to get me in an accident,” and the photographer responded, “I understand.”

“Don’t flash your lights as I’m driving down the driveway. Don’t do that. That’s dangerous. You don’t even know if that’s me. You could cause an accident,” Affleck told the photographers, according to The New York Post, which added that he was wearing his wedding ring.

Affleck also told the photographers that one of his daughters was at the house with him and was going to be driving down the hill from it soon too, TMZ reported.

Jennifer Lopez Jetted Off to Italy, Where She Was Spotted Dining Out & Boating Without Husband Ben Affleck

The months of May and June have been filled with reports of marital drama for the couple. On Saturday, June 22, Affleck was seen having lunch with his daughter, Violet, without his wedding ring on, although it was back on the next day for a trip to the office.

Lopez and Affleck have both attended graduation events for two of his kids. However, she has attended major events without Affleck, such as the Met Gala, according to NewsNation.

Lopez then jetted off to Italy, without Affleck, and has been photographed going on boating trips and dining out at an Italian restaurant on the Amalfi Coast with two friends. She then moved on to Paris. Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Affleck was seen getting an RV delivered to his home and riding on a motorcycle with his son, Samuel, 12. He spent part of Father’s Day with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner although Lopez did give him a Father’s Day shout-out on Instagram, calling Affleck “our hero.”