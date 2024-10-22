Ben Affleck Slammed for Making Jennifer Lopez Look ‘Pathetic’ at Event: Report

Ben Affleck is being slammed for making his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez look “pathetic” by attending the same event with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to Atlanta Black Star.

Photos of the estranged spouses arriving separately to the October 18 event have sparked a “backlash,” the publication reported.

Page Six published photos showing Affleck walking with Garner and one of the ex-couple’s three kids at the unidentified event in Los Angeles, California. Meanwhile, photos from the same event show Lopez walking out of it separately, accompanied by her child Emme and friends.

The backlash from comment writers online was swift. “WOW! Ben and Jen G are seriously disrespecting her man and making JLo look pathetic,” wrote one person on the Page Six comment thread.

Jennifer Lopez Arrived After Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Affleck and Lopez arrived at the event in Brentwood, California, just “minutes apart.”

TMZ reported that Garner “arrived first” at about 7 p.m., followed by Lopez five minutes later, and Affleck shortly after that. Thus, according to TMZ, the trio arrived separately to the event.

TMZ reported that all three of them appeared to be in “good spirits,” and noted that Affleck and Garner were later seen walking together.

Although it’s not clear whether Lopez and Affleck spoke at the event, according to TMZ, Affleck and Garner likely did so since they were walking together. Affleck and Garner share three kids together. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage. She dated the couple’s separation date to April, TMZ reported, adding that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. TMZ also reported that Lopez filed for divorce without a lawyer.

Jennifer Garner Is in a Relationship With Businessman John Miller, Reports Say

One comment writer on X thought that Affleck and Garner “look like they are a couple now. Both in sloppy clothes like they dressed from the floor.”

However, People reported that Garner is in a relationship with businessman John Miller and has been off and on since 2018. According to People, Garner is happy with Miller, although the couple tends to keep their relationship lower-key and out of the spotlight.

“JLO is alone and radiant ✨” another person wrote on X. “Why does Ben always dress frumpy ?” commented another X writer.

Lopez spoke extensively about trying to be happy without a relationship in an interview she gave to Interview Magazine. In that interview, she discussed her painful summer, without naming Affleck, and she said that she attributed her romantic troubles to a difficult childhood in which she felt ignored. According to the interview, Lopez indicated that she is not rushing to find another romantic relationship any time soon. Rather, she said that she was trying to work on self-improvement without needing a relationship. Lopez has been married four times. Lopez was Affleck’s second wife. Affleck has not commented on the couple’s romantic troubles and he indicated in Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” that he was less comfortable with public attention than she is.