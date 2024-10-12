Ben Affleck’s ‘Ridiculous’ New Dye Job Defended by Top Politician: Report

Ben Affleck’s new beard dye job was panned online as “ridiculous.” But one former politician is defending him to The New York Post.

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio rushed to Affleck’s defense in an interview with The Post. “Do what you do Ben — just keep experimenting, find what works for you,” de Blasio told The Post.

The former mayor called Affleck “an incredibly vibrant, talented person.” According to The Post, both the actor and the ex-mayor hail from Massachusetts.

According to The Post, de Blasio did not explicitly say that Affleck’s darker-hued beard looked better than his typical silver-threaded one, saying a new dye job is almost always “imperfect” at first.

“My message to any guy is: if some color in your hair, some color in your beard makes you feel better, more power to you,” said de Blasio to the Post. “It’s about you, not about what other people think.” The Post noted that the former mayor also has dyed his locks in the past.

Affleck’s dyed beard look is not without criticism. Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton wrote, “Dyeing your beard always looks so odd to me! #BenAffleck,” calling it Affleck’s “divorce beard.”

“It looks ridiculous. Please tell men to see a hair colorist and get the right color,” a person wrote on X.

Bill de Blasio Caused Headlines When He Dyed His Own Gray Hair Brown

According to the Post, the once gray-haired de Blasio dyed his hair brown after he started teaching at Harvard in 2022.

He subsequently separated from his long-time wife and has been spotted with a “darkened do” squiring other women on dates, The Post reported.

“I can’t judge what it means for dating. It’s what I feel comfortable with,” he said to The Post of his darker hair. But he acknowledged, “It was time to act.”

Ben Affleck’s New Look Was Panned by Some Online

When Affleck debuted his newly dyed beard on October 4, in the wake of his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce, it was panned by some people on social media.

Page Six reported on October 4 that Affleck was sporting a new “freshly dyed beard.”

“SAD!” wrote one person.

Another person wrote, “I never understand why so many men are insecure about going gray. Most women like it. It’s normal to go gray.”

Affleck has not made any public comment about the divorce, preferring to keep the details private. However, Lopez discussed her pain and journey toward self-discovery in a new interview with Interview Magazine. In that interview, she equated relationship trouble to a house blowing up with her standing in the rubble, but she said that she is trying to focus on being alone and loving herself. She attributed her failed string of marriages to feeling ignored as a child.

Affleck, for his part, has been photographed going to his office in California and hanging out with his kids. Affleck and Lopez were also photographed together at brunch at a Beverly Hills hotel with some of their kids as the divorce looms, according to Page Six.