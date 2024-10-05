Ben Affleck Debuts ‘Ridiculous’ New Look in Photos Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck has debuted a new look in photos taken amid his pending divorce from wife Jennifer Lopez, but not all fans like it.

The photos were taken on October 5, as Affleck arrived at his office in Los Angeles, California, “with a different look,” People reported, noting, “His usual salt-and-pepper beard was dyed a dark brown color.”

According to People Magazine, Affleck, 52, is “changing up his appearance amid his divorce” from Lopez, 55.

Some fans were not thrilled with Affleck’s new look. “It looks ridiculous. Please tell men to see a hair colorist and get the right color,” a person wrote on X.

“SAD!” wrote one. Another simply wrote “no,” to photos of the beard.

According to People, it’s not clear whether Affleck’s look was due to a movie role. Meanwhile, TMZ published photos showing Lopez showing off her abs. Lopez has also posted a lot of selfies on her Instagram page since she filed for divorce from Affleck. Another photo showed Lopez wearing a white crop top. Some fans felt that a silver dress she wore to a Toronto premiere looked ridiculous, dubbing it a “revenge dress.”

Other Fans Accused Ben Affleck of Being in a ‘Midlife Crisis’ & Trying Too Hard ‘to Stay Young’

People trashed Affleck’s new beard dye on X. “He’s in his Steven Seagal soy sauce dye job era,” wrote one person.

“This dude just needs to let go and age,” another person wrote on X. “He tries way too much to stay young lol.”

Another fan accused Affleck of being in a “midlife crisis.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Still Plan to Divorce, Reports Say

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on August 20. She cited the couple’s separation as starting on April 26.

Although the couple hasn’t pulled the divorce filing, Page Six reported that Affleck and Lopez were seen kissing at a family brunch with their kids.

Another report emerged in In Touch Weekly that Affleck was “flirting” with Lopez and messing with her head, although he has no intentions of not divorcing her.

People Magazine quoted a source as saying, however, that the couple still plan to go through with the divorce action. They famously dated 20 years ago but broke up that time three days before their engagement, Lopez revealed in her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told People. “[Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

The source added to People, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and had fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.”

The source also told People that the couple still have love for each other and hope to stay friendly even as the divorce proceeds.