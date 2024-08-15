Jennifer Lopez Posts ‘Stunning’ New Photos on Ben Affleck’s 52nd Birthday

Jennifer Lopez posted a series of new photos showing herself dolled up in a gown on her husband Ben Affleck’s 52nd birthday. The photos, which Lopez posted on her Instagram page on August 15, did not include Affleck.

Fans were thrilled by the photos, labeling them “stunning” and “gorgeous” on her Instagram comment thread. Lopez captioned the photo collage “Dior.”

As of 2:30 p.m. central time, Lopez had made no comment about Affleck’s birthday. Her Instagram story contained photos and videos promoting her alcohol brand, Delola.

The photo array comes as Affleck celebrates his birthday amid the couple’s rumored estrangement. In early June, TMZ reported that a divorce was “imminent” as Lopez and Affleck were living apart, but no divorce filing has transpired. Affleck was not present for Lopez’s own birthday party, which she celebrated in the Hamptons on the east coast, according to The Cut.

In contrast, in 2023, Lopez marked Affleck’s birthday with a video of them riding together in a car and singing the song, “Wonderful World,” according to ET.

Ben Affleck Was Planning to Keep His Birthday Celebration ‘Intimate,’ Reports Say

A source told ET that Affleck was planning to keep his birthday celebration “intimate.”

“Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family,” the source told ET, but it wasn’t clear whether that group would include Lopez.

In July, a source told ET, “They want to make sure the kids are comfortable with the transition and where they are living, etcetera. They don’t want to make it feel like they’re pulling the rug from underneath their children. They’re making a mutual effort to ensure that this transition is as healthy and easy as possible.”

Fans Praised Jennifer Lopez for the Photo Collage

“U LOOK STUNNING BEAUTIFUL QUEEN😍😍😍😍” a man wrote on Lopez’s Instagram comment thread under the photos. “Yaaas queen 🔥 living your best life, beautiful as always! I love you Jen 💞” wrote another person.

“Absolutely STUNNING! ❤️😍 No One Does it like you 🥹” another person wrote.

“More and more beautiful every day😍” wrote another fan. The series of photos had more than 103,000 likes on Instagram, where Lopez has 251 million followers.

Affleck hasn’t posted on his Instagram page since late May.

People Magazine reported that Lopez reunited with Affleck at his rental property on August 11 after the couple spent much of the summer on different coasts.

According to People, she also spent time that day with Affleck’s son Samuel, taking him to the mall. But that reunion might have been more about the kids, People indicated.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” the source told People.

“She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college,” the source added to People.