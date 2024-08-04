Ben Affleck’s Latest Move Suggests Divorce Is ‘Inevitable’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be one step closer to officially ending their marriage. On July 27, TMZ reported that the “Argo” actor purchased a mansion in the Brentwood neighborhood for some $20.5 million.

The outlet suggested that Affleck’s new home purchase means that his divorce from Lopez is “inevitable.” The move comes just weeks after the outlet confirmed that Affleck and Lopez listed their Beverly Hills mansion for sale.

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids,” a source told People magazine, adding that. “the house is way too big” for Lopez. The duo purchased the home in the spring of 2023, a few months after they tied the knot. According to the Wall Street Journal, it took Affleck and Lopez “months” to find the perfect home.

Ben Affleck Closed on His New Home on Jennifer Lopez’s Birthday

According to People magazine, Affleck closed Escrow on his new pad on July 24 — his wife’s 55th birthday. The day came and went and Affleck didn’t make any sort of public statement in honor of his wife.

While Affleck was in California making plans for his future, Lopez spent the day in the Hamptons with friends and family. Though her wedding ring was on her hand, she didn’t mention Affleck in her birthday post at all. Instead, she took a minute to thank her fans for their ongoing love and support.

“I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you,” her Instagram caption read, in part.

As far as Affleck’s new home goes, a source told People magazine that the home is “family-friendly” and the neighborhood “boasts a sophisticated crowd.” The source also said that the house is “not trendy.” Moreover, the new space offers Affleck a “sense of privacy and seclusion.”

Ben Affleck’s New Home Has Plenty of Room for His 3 Kids

Affleck has three kids (Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel) with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Lopez has twins (Max and Emme) with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck and Lopez had blended their families after rekindling their romance in 2021, nearly 20 years after they first fell in love.

While the couple’s $61 million mansion was big enough for both families to come together, Affleck’s more modest home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, which is enough room for him and his three kids.

TMZ reports that the home also features “breakfast and dining areas, a separate family room, den, walk-in closets, media room, powder room, [and a] guest house.”

The A-list couple, who could file for divorce any day now, is said to be taking things one step at a time for the sake of their kids.

They “still want to put the kids first,” a source told People magazine in May 2024. “Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented,” the source continued.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Issues Statement to Fans