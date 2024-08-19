Jennifer Lopez Left Behind as Ben Affleck Jets to Connecticut: Report

Ben Affleck jetted to New Haven, Connecticut, with his ex-wife and their three kids, and Jennifer Lopez was left behind, according to photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

The photos show a smiling Affleck with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids. DailyMail.com reported that the photos show Affleck looking “happy and relaxed as he enjoyed dinner” with Garner and the couple’s three kids on Saturday, August 17.

DailyMail.com reported that Violet Affleck is rumored to be attending Yale University, which is located in New Haven. Lopez was “absent from the milestone occasion,” even though she has developed a close rapport with Violet, DailyMail.com reported.

The X page “Bennifer Updates” shared photos of Affleck in Connecticut, and, on August 18, Lopez in West Hollywood.

According to People Magazine, in May, Violet Affleck was photographed “wearing a navy crewneck with ‘Yale’ written in white in the corner.”

The family had dinner together and then went on a “relaxing walk,” DailyMail reported. One photo published by DailyMail.com shows Affleck embracing one of his kids.

The Connecticut Trip Comes After Ben Affleck Journeyed to Japan With His Family, Reports Say

The Connecticut report comes after Fox News reported that Affleck, Garner, and the couple’s three kids recently enjoyed a trip to Japan together that Lopez also did not attend.

“They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting,” a source close to Affleck told Fox News Digital of him and Garner. The source told Fox News that Affleck and Garner traveled to Japan with their three kids, although it’s not clear exactly when.

Garner posted on her Instagram page about the “dream” trip, but the photos do not show Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez Was Present When Violet Affleck Graduated From High School, Reports Say

When Violet graduated from high school in May, Lopez was in attendance along with Affleck, Garner, and the couple’s other kids. DailyMail.com even obtained photos showing the couple holding hands at that event.

According to People, Garner and Affleck divorced in 2018.

DailyMail.com obtained photos showing Garner at Affleck’s rental on his August 15 birthday, and Page Six obtained photos showing Lopez there.

On August 11, People reported that Lopez took Affleck’s son Samuel shopping in a mall.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids. She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year,” the source told People. “Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college.”

Divorce rumors have swirled around Lopez and Affleck since spring. In early June, TMZ reported that the couple was living apart, with Affleck moving into the rental home in Brentwood, California, as they tried to sell their marital mansion. At that time, TMZ reported that divorce was “imminent” between the two, but a divorce filing has not occurred. Lopez and Affleck have not even confirmed that they are having marital difficulties, but the Connecticut event is another sign that all is not going well.