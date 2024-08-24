Ben Affleck Has a ‘Darkness’ That Jennifer Lopez Couldn’t Fix: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ending their marriage after two years. Although neither has spoken out publicly about the reasons behind their split, sources have come forward with details about why things didn’t work out.

“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale. She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale,” a source told Page Six.

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jen Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the source continued, adding, that Lopez “gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time. But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court on August 20.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez ‘Weren’t a Good Match’

It’s no secret that the public became re-obsessed with Bennifer 2.0 after learning that Affleck and Lopez were rekindling their love in 2021. However, it now seems as though the couple just wasn’t a good fit for one another.

“It was more and more apparent they weren’t a good match. It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that the two did go to therapy.

“She came to the realization things weren’t going to change and they were incompatible,” the source continued. Affleck and Lopez spent the majority of the summer apart. While she traveled to Europe and the Hamptons, he stayed back in Los Angeles. Both were seen wearing their wedding rings from time to time, giving fans some hope, but ultimately, the time apart didn’t help.

“Spending time apart — it became obvious it wouldn’t work,” Us Weekly’s source said. Lopez listed the date of her separation from Affleck as April 26, 2024.

Ben Affleck Had Issues With Being in the Spotlight

The main reason that Affleck and Lopez didn’t work out the first time around was because of “intense media attention,” per People magazine. Although they were both older the second time around, that media attention didn’t go away. In some cases, people could argue that it got worse.

Affleck didn’t do much to hide his unhappiness in the spotlight, either. There had been quite a few times that he looked miserable while out with his wife. Whether it was a red carpet event or a Sunday drive through the city, Affleck didn’t seem truly happy.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” a source told Page Six in a story published on August 21, 2024.

At one point, Affleck himself spoke about not wanting to live his life in the public eye.

“People see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera sticking in my face. And I’m like, ‘OK, here we go,’” he explained on an episode of “Hart to Heart.”

