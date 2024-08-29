Is Ben Affleck Already Dating After Jennifer Lopez Split?

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20 and there are already reports floating around that he’s moved on romantically.

The “Argo” director has been linked to Kick Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. However, in a People magazine story published on August 26, there seems to be some uncertainty about whether the two are dating or not.

“Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I’m not sure what’s happening,” one source told the outlet.

“Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben,” another source said.

A third insider told People, “I don’t think they even know each other. There’s definitely nothing going on.”

On August 27, Affleck’s rep squashed the dating rumors.

“There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other,” says Jen Allen, Affleck’s spokesperson, in a statement obtained by People magazine.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner and the two share three children. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their love in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022. In her divorce documents, JLo listed the date of separation from Affleck as April 26, 2024.

Photos of Ben Affleck & Kick Kennedy Together Have Not Surfaced

The rumors about Affleck and Kennedy hanging out appear to be hearsay at this point. A source previously told Page Six that the two were seen together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and “other hotspots.” However, no photos of the two physically together have been released.

A source told E! News that Affleck and Kennedy are “not romantically involved.” Moreover, the source said that the two don’t even really know each other. “They only know each other in passing,” the source said.

As of the time of this writing, neither Affleck nor Kennedy have spoken out about the dating rumors.

Since Lopez filed for divorce, Affleck has been seen in public, but he’s almost always been with his kids. The actor seems to be focusing on his family to get him through this challenging time in his life.

Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Want to File for Divorce

Speculation that Lopez and Affleck were headed for a split started earlier in 2024. The two didn’t comment on the status of their marriage, and were sending mixed signals about their relationship. For example, the former couple spent most of the summer apart, but were also seen wearing their wedding rings.

After JLo filed for divorce, a source told People magazine that it’s not what she wanted to do.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around,” the source said, adding the Lopez seems “relieved” now that it’s official.

“Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She’s surrounded by a lot of love and support. She’ll be fine. She’s strong and always comes out on top,” the source added.

