Violet Affleck Is Trying to ‘Parent Trap’ Jennifer Lopez & Her Father: Report

Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet Affleck was photographed wearing the same dress that her stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, wore on a Valentine’s Day date with Affleck in 2023, as divorce rumors continue to swirl around the celebrity couple, according to photos published by Instyle and DailyMail.com. This led InStyle to claim that Violet Affleck is “trying to Parent Trap” the couple due to her dress choice.

According to IMDb, the movie “Parent Trap” featured two kids who “make a plan to bring their wayward parents back together” at summer camp. InStyle reported that Violet wore the dress on August 11 while “grabbing lunch with Lopez’s twins Max and Emme in Los Angeles.” She wore a pink and white dress that has “sentimental meaning to both her dad and stepmom,” InTouch reported.

DailyMail.com ran photographs of Violet wearing the dress, noting that Lopez “famously donned” the same dress “during a Valentine’s Day date in 2023” with Ben Affleck.

According to DailyMail.com, Violet “completed her look with unlaced sneakers and white gym socks,” whereas Lopez wore a Dolce & Gabbana belt with the dress “during her romantic Beverly Hills dinner with Ben in February of 2023.”

Lopez and Ben Affleck have been hit with constant rumors of marital troubles and a looming divorce since last spring. They have done little to stop the rumors, as they spent a portion of the summer on different coasts, with Lopez vacationing in the Hamptons, per her Instagram page.

The Couple Are Trying to Avoid Upsetting Their Kids, Including Violet Affleck, Reports Say

According to Entertainment Tonight, Lopez and Affleck “are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been.”

Lopez and Violet “have gotten close throughout Jen and Ben’s relationship, and maintaining that closeness is important to everyone,” ET reported.

“Ben certainly doesn’t want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together,” the source told ET. “It’s a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage.”

Violet Affleck was photographed spending time with Lopez in the Hamptons this summer, according to People Magazine.

Jennifer Lopez Believed the Couple Was Going to Blend Their Families, Reports Say

Page Six previously reported that Lopez is angry with Ben Affleck. “She’s furious,” a source told Page Six. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

One thing upsetting Lopez is the effect of a potential divorce on the couple’s five kids. She has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, of whom Violet is the eldest.

“There are five kids involved in this,” the source told Page Six. “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the source continued to Page Six. “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”