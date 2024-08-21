Ben Affleck Had Dinner With Ex 2 Days Before JLo Filed for Divorce

Just two days before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, he was photographed having dinner with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. According to Page Six, Affleck and Garner were out and about in Connecticut with their two daughters, Violet and Seraphina.

Affleck appeared to be in good spirits as he dined with Garner and their girls. The outlet suspects the family was in Connecticut to move Violet into college. It is widely believed that the teen is attending Yale as part of the class of 2028.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015 and co-parent their three children; their two daughters plus their youngest, a son named Samuel.

Affleck married Lopez in 2022 after the two rekindled their 20-year-old romance the year prior. Rumors that the two had split started circulating earlier this year. Affleck has not spoken out about the divorce as of the time of this writing.

Ben Affleck Didn’t Show ‘Any Interest’ in Trying to Repair His Marriage

Following Lopez’s divorce filing, a source told People magazine that Affleck didn’t show “any interest” in making this work with his wife.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn’t shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It’s gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself,” says the source.

The two hadn’t been seen together in months, briefly being in the same place at the same time in May — when Violet graduated from high school. According to photos published by the Daily Mail, Affleck and Lopez held hands at the event. The public now knows, however, that Bennifer was already separated at that time.

As for what happens next, it seems that the former couple has already made their own respective plans to move forward. They listed their joint home for sale in July and have both done some solo house hunting. Affleck purchased a new abode in the Pacific Palisades, while Lopez has been seen looking for new property in New York and California.

Jennifer Lopez Listed April 26 as the Date of Her Separation From Ben Affleck

Lopez and Affleck spent the majority of the summer apart. JLo traveled to Italy and to France before heading to the Hamptons for the majority of the month of July. Meanwhile, the “Argo” star stayed back in Los Angeles where he was said to be focused on work.

In August, Fox News Digital reported that Affleck and his ex-wife met up in Japan for a trip with their kids before Violet headed off the college.

“They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting,” a source told the outlet. Their vacation took place while divorce rumors continued to swirl.

After months of speculation about their marriage, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20. According to TMZ, she personally filed paperwork in L.A. County Superior Court, forgoing an attorney. Court documents obtained by the outlet revealed that Lopez and Affleck’s date of separation was April 26, 2024.

