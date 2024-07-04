Ben Affleck Is Close to ‘Breaking Point’ Amid Divorce Speculation, Report Says

Ben Affleck is hurtling close to a “breaking point” amid speculation about a possible divorce from Jennifer Lopez, according to Life & Style.

“It’s not surprising Ben lashed out like that,” a source told Life & Style, “because he’s close to his breaking point.” The source was referring to the much-publicized incident in which Affleck, according to TMZ, grew angry at photographers who took his photo while he was driving from the mansion he shared with Lopez.

TMZ reported in early June that Lopez and Affleck are trying to sell that home, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California.

Affleck and Lopez have been spotted on different coasts with the Fourth of July weekend approaching. Lopez was spotted in New York, wearing a crop top and blue jeans, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, Affleck was seen taking two of his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner to a ramen restaurant in Los Angeles, Page Six reported. Lopez also posted an Instagram story showing herself in positive scenes ahead of the holiday weekend.

Ben Affleck Is in a ‘Bad Place,’ the Report Says

The same source told Life & Style that Affleck is in a “bad place.”

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time. He’s in a bad place and has been isolating,” the source told the magazine.

As a result, his ex-wife, Garner, has been trying to help him, according to the magazine. “Jen’s opening up to friends like never before about it, explaining why she’s been so involved lately and is often seen visiting Ben. She wants to finally share her side of the story,” Life & Style reported.

However, there are conflicting reports on this, with DailyMail.com reporting on July 2 that Garner wants to step back from helping Affleck because his marital troubles are bringing back bad memories of her own divorce from Affleck.

Jennifer Garner Has ‘Moved on’ From Ben Affleck But Feels Responsible for Him, the Report Says

Garner is concerned about Affleck maintaining his sobriety, according to a second Life & Style source.

“Jen definitely had doubts that Ben and J. Lo would work out. But she says her biggest concern is Ben spiraling worse than before. She won’t let that happen,” the second source told the magazine.

“Jen’s moved on from Ben as a husband, but because of the children they share . . . she’ll always feel responsible for him,” the source told Life & Style.

People Magazine reported that Garner is dating businessman John Miller.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they have split up. However, Page Six reported that they broke up back in March. They haven’t been photographed together since Lopez returned from her trip to Europe, but TMZ did report that she was seen going to Affleck’s office. Her July 3 Instagram story does not show Affleck. Instead, it focuses on happy scenes of her in a convertible with her daughter, standing by a pool holding a drink from her cocktail brand, and indicates she was looking forward to a “long weekend.”