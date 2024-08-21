Photos Show Ben Affleck With Ex Just Hours Before Jennifer Lopez Divorce Filing: Report

Ben Affleck was seen with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner just hours before his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.

The photos show both Affleck and Garner getting off a plane in Los Angeles with their middle child Fin. According to DailyMail.com, Affleck did not wear his wedding ring in the photos. Affleck “looked to be in great spirits,” DailyMail.com reported. Affleck then left the airport with Garner in his black BMW, according to DailyMail.com.

According to People Magazine, Affleck, Garner, and Fin were returning from New Haven, Connecticut, where they got daughter Violet, 18, settled in at Yale University, which she is attending this fall.

TMZ first reported on August 20 that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce on the Date the Couple Celebrated Their Wedding in 2022

According to TMZ, Lopez chose to do so on the date that the couple celebrated their wedding in Georgia in 2022. The couple married in Las Vegas before that date, however.

Lopez filed the divorce papers by herself, forgoing an attorney, reported TMZ, which added that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. TMZ reported that Lopez listed the couple’s separation date as April 26, 2024.

By late June, TMZ was reporting the couple’s divorce was “imminent,” with Affleck moving into a rental property and the couple’s marital home on the market.

People Magazine reported that Lopez decided to move forward with divorce because Affleck wasn’t showing any interest in fixing their marriage.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” a source told People. “The kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Ben Affleck Is Focusing on His Kids Amid the Divorce Turmoil

People reported that, amid his marriage turmoil, Affleck has tried to focus on his kids. “It’s, of course, a huge deal for the whole family, and they’ve all been so excited the last few weeks,” a source told People of Violet’s college drop=off.

Garner, Affleck, Fin, and Violet were also photographed having dinner in New Haven over the weekend while Lopez remained in Los Angeles, according to Page Six.

Fox Digital reported that Affleck, Garner, and their kids also enjoyed a recent vacation to Japan together. Garner posted a series of photos to her Instagram page about the trip, but they do not include Affleck.

However, their recent closeness isn’t necessarily a sign of anything other than effective co-parenting. In the spring, People reported that Garner was dating businessman John Miller, publishing photos of them on a stroll. People reported at that time that Garner and Miller prefer to date out of the spotlight, but reported that they are having a lot of fun together.

Fox Digital described Garner and Affleck as “best friend exes.” A source told Fox that Affleck and Garner are also “the epitome of good co-parenting.” They shared three kids together. Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.