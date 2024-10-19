Ben Affleck Photographed With Ex Wife While Jennifer Lopez Walked Nearby: Report

Ben Affleck with photographed walking with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at an event attended by Jennifer Lopez, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.

The photos show Affleck walking alongside Garner and the couple’s child, Fin, at an event where Lopez was also photographed.

According to DailyMail.com, the three attended an event in Brentwood with their kids. Lopez “narrowly avoided an awkward run-in” with Affleck at the event, DailyMail.com reported.

According to DailyMail.com, Affleck and Garner “were seen walking side-by-side” with Fin, while Lopez was photographed separately walking with her child, Emme. The nature of the event was not immediately clear.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, dating their separation to April, according to TMZ, which reported that is not assking for spousal support and did not even retain a lawyer for the filing.

Jennifer Lopez Was Wearing a Gray Jumpsuit in the Photos

The photos, which also widely circulated on X, show Lopez wearing a gray jumpsuit for the outing with tan heels.

Video also circulated showing Lopez leaving the event with Emme and two friends. Emme is one of Lopez’s twin children, whom she shares with her former husband, singer Marc Anthony. The couple’s son Max was not part of the new photos.

Photos show that Garner and Affleck were dressed down. Garner and Affleck share three children together. They are divorced. Affleck is Lopez’s fourth husband. According to Hello! Magazine, one of three kids shared by Garner and Affleck, Violet, is now in Connecticut, where she is studying at Yale University.

According to People, Lopez has been photographed wearing jumpsuits before as she was pictured in a black jumpsuit during a vacation at the Hamptons this summer.

Lopez and Affleck have rarely been photographed since their April separation, although they were notably photographed together earlier this fall with their kids attending a family brunch at a hotel in Beverly Hills. Page Six reported at that time that the estranged couple was seen kissing and holding hands at the family brunch event, although no photo to confirm that report emerged.

Despite the Appearance With Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Has Another Boyfriend, Reports Say

Despite the apparent closeness between Affleck and Garner, she has a steady boyfriend named John Miller, according to People Magazine, which reported that Garner has been dating Miller, a businessman, since 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck.

The couple broke up for a time but have been seen together since Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, according to People.

“They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together,” a source told People in 2023. Garner is “happy” with Miller, a source told People.

According to Fast Casual in 2017, the company Miller chairs, Cali Group, “includes Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 fast casual burger joints called Caliburger.”

“Miller presented his vision for an automated restaurant — powered by artificial intelligence and robotics — at the 2017 Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit in London,” the site reported.