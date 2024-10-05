Ben Affleck Is ‘Flirting Up a Storm’ With Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck “has been flirting up a storm with Jennifer Lopez” despite the couple’s pending divorce, according to a new report by In Touch Weekly.

A source told In Touch that Affleck’s behavior is concerning his “loved ones, including ex-wife Jennifer Garner.” They’re worried the actor is “getting sucked back in and that he’s playing with fire in more ways than one,” the report says.

“Ben’s got a very addictive personality, and a lot of people think now that he’s sober, he’s switched vices and become a love addict,” the source told In Touch.

The source added to In Touch, “For one thing, he’s messing with J. Lo’s head, which is not kind. And it’s also sending mixed messages to the kids, which isn’t healthy.”

Ben Affleck Is Just Trying to Have a Little Fun,’ Reports Say

The source told In Touch that the flirting doesn’t mean Affleck, 52, wants to get back together with Lopez, 55.

“It’s obviously giving him some sort of buzz to be sort of back and forth with J. Lo, even though he has no intention of going any further than having a little fun,” the source told In Touch.

The source added to In Touch, “It’s just putting everyone back on this awful roller-coaster. It really seems like he’s falling into a very toxic pattern, in the long run, this isn’t going to be good for anyone.”

Added the source to In Touch, “It just seems very self-destructive to be going down this path and people are begging him to get a grip and start acting with a little more intention instead of just following every urge he gets.”

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20 after two years of marriage, TMZ reported. She dated the couple’s separation to April 26, and they are still hashing out the details, according to TMZ.

The In Touch report comes after Page Six reported that Lopez and Affleck were kissing and holding hands at a family brunch after the divorce filing.

A Famous Writer-Director Said the Looming Divorce ‘Breaks My Heart,’ Reports Say

Not everyone is happy about the couple’s looming divorce.

Writer-director Kevin Smith expressed sadness over it, People Magazine reported.

“And if they’re not going forward, that breaks my heart and stuff, but I’ve always adored him,” Smith told People of Affleck. He referred to Affleck as “one of my favorite people on the planet,” and Lopez as “wonderful too,” according to People.

However, People spoke to a source who insisted the couple is still divorcing despite being spotted together at a family brunch. “They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told People. “[Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

The source added to People, “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority.”

“They want to stay friendly. There’s still a lot of love,” a source told People.