Ben Affleck Opens Up About Starring in ‘Bomb’ With Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck is opening up about the 2003 movie, “Gigli,” which he starred in with now estranged wife Jennifer Lopez when they were dating.

“Look, I’ve been in movies like Gigli, that’s a famous example,” Affleck said in an interview with “Deadline,” in which he spoke about profit models for how actors are paid. “I got a big cash payday for that. Well, it doesn’t feel right in retrospect because they lost money. It wasn’t the biggest money-losing movie in history even though it was the most famous bomb in history, perhaps.”

Affleck also told Deadline that he’s “one errant remark away from being canceled,” and he’s “one movie bomb away from never working again.”

“But it also doesn’t sit right with people when they go, wait a minute, we all sacrificed to be committed to this. And then the old story about the $10 million movie that’s made $200 million and nobody’s seen a nickel,” he said.

Ben Affleck Opened Up About Insecurities Actors Have in Hollywood

In the November 2024 interview, both Affleck and actor Matt Damon discussed their production company, Artists Equity. In the interview, Affleck weighed in on the insecurities that actors feel in Hollywood.

“We’re all subject to this sort of insecurity in this business. Whether we’re actors or directors or writers, the phone could stop ringing for us,” he said.

“This is the time to take the money. But what that does is puts people at cross purposes. The people invested in the movie are not aligned exactly with the people who are doing it,” Affleck added.

“And it’s not because they’re trying to just be extractive, it’s because they’ve learned, well, this is the only thing I can count on, this upfront money. I don’t know when this might go away. I’m one errant remark away from being canceled, or I’m one movie bomb away from never working again, and I’ve got a family and so forth. Naturally, people seek to do what’s in their best interest,” he said.

Ben Affleck Met His Estranged Wife Jennifer Lopez on the Set of ‘Gigli,’ a Report Says

According to Buzzfeed News, Lopez and Affleck met on the set of the movie, “Gigli.” They were then engaged from 2002 to 2004 before famously breaking up and going their own ways.

They later reunited, married, and are now getting divorced, an action Lopez filed on August 20. Buzzfeed News described “Gigli” as a “total flop.”

Director Martin Brest told Variety in 2023 that the film was so bad he won’t even say its name. “Of all the movies that I’ve worked on, I know them inside and out. I don’t even know what that movie looks like, frankly, because of the manner in which it took shape. Even the name… I refer to it as ‘the G movie.’ Probably the less said about it the better,” he said.

Brest added in that interview, “To my eternal regret I didn’t quit, so I bear responsibility for a ghastly cadaver of a movie.”