Jennifer Lopez Slams Ben Affleck’s New Look as ‘Desperately Lame’: Report

Jennifer Lopez slammed Ben Affleck’s new look, saying that it was “desperately lame,” according to In Touch Weekly.

The source told In Touch that Lopez wasn’t a fan of Affleck’s faux Mohawk-stye hair. People Magazine published photos that showed Affleck, now 52, walking down the street in Los Angeles, California, with the new hairstyle.

“A member of Jen’s staff sent her a photo of Ben and her jaw just about hit the floor,” the source told In Touch about Lopez’s reaction to Affleck’s hair. “She thinks it’s desperately lame, and that he’s clearly having a midlife crisis.”

The report comes as divorce rumors continue to swirl around the couple, who have been living apart since at least early June, when TMZ reported that their divorce was “imminent.” However, no divorce has transpired, and the couple has never confirmed that they are even having marital problems. Still, TMZ reported that Affleck was living in a rental home in Brentwood, California, while the couple tried to sell their marital mansion.

Ben Affleck Was Seen Tooling Around Los Angeles on a ‘Blue Electric Motorcycle’ the Day He Unveiled the New Hairdo

People Magazine reported that Affleck had debuted “a shaved faux-hawk hairstyle while out and about in Los Angeles, California,” on August 3.

The photos accompanying the article showed the actor wearing a “Red Hot Chili Peppers” T-shirt and a leather jacket with gray jeans to complete the look.

According to People, Affleck was “also captured riding around on a blue electric motorcycle during the daytime outing.” Daily Mail described the new look as a “midlife crisis makeover” in a report that also contains photos of Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Spent a Lot of the Summer Apart

Lopez and Affleck have spent a lot of the summer apart.

She has posted photos to Instagram showing her travels to Paris, France, and to the Hamptons. They did not include Affleck.

On Affleck’s birthday on August 15, Lopez posted a series of photos showing her wearing haute couture on her own birthday, which Affleck skipped.

However, she was seen visiting Affleck’s rental home on his birthday, although she then went out to a Bruno Mars concert without him, Page Six reported.

The couple has also spent various milestones apart this summer. In addition to skipping her Bridgerton-themed birthday party, according to “Access Hollywood,” Affleck was not with Lopez for their second wedding anniversary, E! Online reported. The couple married in 2022 after previously breaking up years before shortly before their engagement.

In Lopez’s documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Affleck attributed that break-up to the intense publicity that surrounded the couple’s relationship at that time. He indicated in the documentary that the couple has differing views about public attention as he likes it less than she does; however, he also revealed in the documentary that he was trying to compromise on that point. Affleck said in the documentary that he believed Lopez felt emotionally neglected as a child, which is what has led her to seek public attention, but he described himself as a more private person.