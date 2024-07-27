Ben Affleck Has Unexpected Plans as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Rage: Report

Ben Affleck is planning on throwing a “big blowout,” possibly at his house in Georgia, as divorce rumors swirl around him and wife Jennifer Lopez, according to In Touch.

“Ben just wants to get away from it all and enjoy himself again and he wants to take his close friends with him,” the source told In Touch. “He’s talking about arranging a big blowout at his place in Georgia, which is pretty ironic since that’s where he and J. Lo had their big wedding.”

The July 25 report comes after Lopez threw a large Bridgerton-themed party in the Hamptons a few days before her 55th birthday, in which she appeared in a ball gown, People Magazine reported, adding that Affleck did not attend that bash.

The couple has not confirmed that they are planning to divorce or even whether they’re having marital troubles, but they’ve been beset with rumors in that regard all summer. They also have done little to stop the rumors, as they haven’t been photographed together since Lopez returned from a European vacation. She has posted photos and videos showing her in the Hamptons in solitary shots or with friends.

In early June, TMZ reported that divorce was “imminent,” with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California, and the couple trying to sell their more than $60 million marital mansion. However, they have not filed divorce papers.

Ben Affleck Is Also Thinking of Having the Party in Las Vegas, the Report Says

The source told In Touch that the Georgia house is not the for-sure destination for the possible bash.

“There’s also some talk of doing it in Las Vegas, where they legally got married, because he still loves to play poker and a lot of his friends do too,” the source told In Touch.

“No matter where he chooses to have this party, even if it’s somewhere that has no connection to his marriage, like Mexico, it’s going to be hurtful for J. Lo because this will be seen as him essentially celebrating escaping their relationship,” the source said.

The source noted, “From his point of view this would just be a way to show some appreciation to his friends that have supported him through a really tough time.”

Ben Affleck Has Been ‘Consumed With This Break-Up,’ Reports Say

The source told In Touch that Affleck hasn’t been the same lately.

“He hasn’t been himself these past few months, he’s been so consumed with this break-up, and even before that he went M.I.A. because he was in his bubble with J. Lo,” the source told the magazine. “He regrets that and wants to make it up to his friends, and he wants to cut loose and have some fun. He’s been really struggling, and he needs to have some fun and just relax.”

While Lopez vacationed in the Hamptons, Affleck has been photographed going to his office in Los Angeles, California, according to Hello Magazine.