Jennifer Lopez Looked ‘Tense’ Day Before Ben Affleck’s Visit to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck was spotted visiting ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house over the weekend, as speculation swirls about his marriage to Jennifer Lopez, according to DailyMail.com.

Meanwhile, Lopez surfaced looking “tense” as she went to lunch with her daughter, Emme, Page Six reported.

Photos published by DailyMail.com show Affleck holding a soda and a book, while dressed down in blue jeans and a “Speed Motors Unlimited” T-shirt. Garner was also photographed that same day going to get coffee while wearing leggings and a T-shirt, with her hair in a ponytail, according to photos on DailyMail.com. The Mirror reported that the visit occurred on Sunday. June 30. Lopez’s lunch with Emme occurred the day before, on Saturday, June 29, Page Six reported.

Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed that they are divorcing. However, they have not been photographed together since she returned from her trips to Italy and France. She was photographed going to his office, TMZ reported.

A ‘Tense’ Looking Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed Wearing Her Wedding Ring

On June 29, though, Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding ring as she went out to lunch with her daughter, Emme, according to Glamour

Page Six described Lopez as looking “tense” when she was photographed walking to the lunch.

Page Six described Lopez as wearing “a white oxford shirt, black dress pants and dark sunglasses” for the lunch with Emme, who is one of the two kids she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

That came shortly after a source told People Magazine that Affleck had moved all of his belongings out of the home he shared with Lopez while she was on a vacation to Europe without him.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” a source told People. “He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

Jennifer Garner Is Trying to ‘Save’ Ben Affleck’s Marriage to Jennifer Lopez, Reports Say

Affleck has been spotted visiting Garner before in recent weeks. For example, he spent part of Father’s Day with the actress, who is the mother to his three children, according to DailyMail.com.

However, OK! Magazine reports that Garner is trying to help save Affleck’s marriage to Lopez – and keep him off the bottle.

“He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition,” a source told the magazine about Garner. “She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given.”

The source told OK! that Garner wants to help make sure that Affleck stays sober. “Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK,” the source told OK! “She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way.”

Garner is dating businessman John Miller, according to People Magazine. According to People, Garner and Miller “first connected” back in 2018 after her divorce from Affleck. He is the chairman and CEO of Cali Group, according to People.