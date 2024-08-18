Ben Affleck Goes on ‘Dream Trip’ With Ex-Wife Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors: Report

Ben Affleck vacationed with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Japan while divorce rumors continue to swirl around Affleck and his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, Fox Digital reported.

“They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting,” a source told Fox News Digital. In the August 17 story, Fox News reported that Affleck and Garner “recently enjoyed a trip to Japan with their children: Violet, 18; Seraphina, 15; and Samuel, 12.” Garner labeled it a “dream trip” on her Instagram page.

The report comes during a summer of divorce rumors surrounding Affleck and Lopez, who have done little to quell them, although they also have not confirmed that their marriage is having troubles or that they plan to divorce. In early June, TMZ reported that the couple’s divorce was “imminent,” with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California, and the couple putting their marital mansion on the market. The divorce has not yet materialized, however.

Jennifer Garner Shared Photos of the Japan Trip on Instagram

Garner shared photos, including a picture of her on a boat with a drink, on her Instagram page, showcasing the trip to Japan on August 16, although it’s not clear when it occurred. She wrote:

Dream trip to Japan: a to do list. 🇯🇵

1 – Always find a boat (🥂 for extra points)

2 – Visit every temple and shrine, bow clap pray. But first: purify.

3 – Sit still. Tenryu-ji.

4 – Pretend to be 😎✌️for Tokyo.

5 – Can this guy visit LA, please? 🐱

6 – Kinkaku-ji Golden Pavilion. What a beautiful world.

7 – Tidy does it! (slurp). 🍜

8 – Listen to the morning in Ise-Shima 🔊

9 – Oyster farmers are wonderful, too. 🦪

10 – Deadpool. 行こう、行こう ♥️💛

11 – When seeing is a prayer.

12 – 👀 ⬆️

13 – No mud, no lotus. 🪷

14 – Honor the life forces that feed us. Thank you, abalone. (aka: the triumph of the former picky eater 🙋🏻‍♀️)

15 – Sometimes: 🍺

The collage of photos shows Garner at various locations throughout Japan, but they do not show the kids or Affleck. The overseas trip comes after Lopez vacationed without Affleck in France and Italy this summer.

Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed Visiting Jennifer Garner’s Home in August

Despite the vacation report, Lopez was photographed visiting Garner’s home on August 11. She took Samuel Affleck to a shopping mall, Page Six reported.

According to Fox News, both Lopez and Garner visited Affleck’s rental property on his birthday August 15. That comes even though Affleck skipped Lopez’s own birthday party, which was Bridgerton-themed and held on the East Coast, Fox News reported, quoting a source as saying, “Ben didn’t come to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday because they are done. Totally done. They are not getting back together.”

For her part, Garner was dating businessman John Miller as recently as this spring, when they were photographed taking a stroll together, People Magazine reported in April. It’s not clear whether they are still together, but they keep their relationship largely private, People reported, adding that, in 2023, a source said Garner and Miller were having fun together but “like to date out of the spotlight.”