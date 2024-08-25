Ben Affleck’s ‘Erratic Behavior’ Led Jennifer Lopez to File for Divorce: Report

Ben Affleck’s “erratic behavior” prompted Jennifer Lopez to give up on their marriage and file for divorce, according to People Magazine.

“You could see the erratic behavior, the giant mood swings,” the source continued to People, describing how Affleck went from “being incredibly happy and warm — the best light that emanated from him” to exhibiting “the deepest, darkest behavior,” the source told People.

“The truth is there was a great deal of love but also unfortunately what became clear were Ben’s erratic mood swings that he couldn’t hide from the press, as much as he tried to,” the source told People.

Affleck’s “extreme and sudden changes in mood ultimately drove a wedge between them,” People reported.

TMZ broke the story on August 20 that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage. In the filing, she asked to restore Lopez as her legal name, revealed the couple separated on April 26, and did not request spousal support, TMZ reported, adding that the two did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Ben Affleck’s ‘Mood Swings’ Caused a ‘Toxicity’ That Was Pervasive,’ the Report Says

The source told People that Affleck’s dramatic mood changes made the marriage impossible.

“They were trying to work through it, but when the mood swings and the big highs and big lows informed a toxicity that was pervasive, no one can help you — you have to help yourself,” the source told People.

“But I would not be so bold to say there isn’t love — of course there is,” the source told People. “The world was rooting for them, but who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.”

Jennifer Lopez’s Supporters Believe That Ben Affleck Has Added to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Pain,’ a Report Says

A source told In Touch Weekly that some of the couple’s friends initially thought they could salvage the marriage.

“When Ben first walked out, J. Lo’s circle was pretty divided, with some people praying they might be able to work it out and privately wondering if she was to blame for their issues,” the source told In Touch.

“But the way he’s behaved since he suddenly decided to pull the plug has made it clear, at least to J. Lo’s family and friends, that he’s the problem,” the source told In Touch.

“He’s made no effort to even try to work things out, regardless of how it affects not only J. Lo but also their kids,” the source spills. “He swooped in and got his things while she was away, which really upset her and was so cowardly,” the source added to In Touch.

“And then in recent weeks he’s added to her pain by totally ignoring her birthday and showing no respect on their anniversary, it’s almost like he’s a totally different person,” the source continued to In Touch. “It’s got everybody, from her mom to her sisters to her managers, saying that he needs to be taught a serious lesson and shown he can’t just trample on people’s feelings and get away with it.”