Ben Affleck Ghosted Jennifer Lopez After Trip, ‘Blindsiding’ Her: Source

Ben Affleck ghosted Jennifer Lopez by refusing to answer her texts and calls and moved out of their home while she was in New York, “blindsiding her,” People Magazine reported.

“Ben began moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April, effectively blindsiding her,” the source told People in a September 3 article.

When Lopez returned to Los Angeles in May “he wouldn’t answer texts or calls,” the source told People. He then started spending time with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter Kick Kennedy, although Affleck’s representative denies they are dating, People reported. Merriam-Webster defines ghosting as “the act or practice of abruptly cutting off all contact with someone (such as a former romantic partner) usually without explanation by no longer accepting or responding to phone calls, instant messages, etc.”

According to People, when Lopez filed for divorce, she indicated that Affleck’s “assets” were not known to her. Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, TMZ reported, indicating the couple separated on April 26. She filed without a lawyer, according to TMZ.

The Divorce Could Get ‘Ugly,’ Reports Say

The source told People that the divorce “has the potential to get ugly” because Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement but noted that Lopez and Affleck are currently in “mediation” with celebrity attorney Laura Wasser over the terms of the split.

“There are some sticking points over financials,” the source told People, which noted that California’s community property laws mean that income accrued during the course of the two-year marriage is supposed to be divided equally between Lopez and Affleck.

People previously reported that Lopez is “upset and disappointed” with Affleck. In her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Lopez presented their romance as a great love that was destined to last, although Affleck revealed in the documentary that he liked public attention less than she does, a point he said then that he was trying to compromise on.

Despite the divorce filing, Affleck is happy, People reported. “He’s happy with how it’s coming along. He’s where he wants to be in a neighborhood that he loves. He is very focused on the positives,” the source told People.

Jennifer Lopez Has Tried to Present a Positive Image on Instagram

Lopez has presented a happy image on her Instagram page amid all of the marital turmoil.

On September 1, she posted a collage of photos from the summer. It included several selfies, including one showing Lopez from behind wearing a white one-piece swimsuit.

“Oh, it was a summer,” Lopez wrote. Other photos in the collage showed her with her kids and pets.

She also shared messages in the collage. “Everything is unfolding in divine order,” a graphic she shared with the collage says. The third photo showed Lopez licking an ice cream cone while wearing a green-and-white dress. The fourth photo shows her dressed down and taking a joint selfie with her sister.

In one of the photos, a sweatshirt is seen with the phrase, “Blessed mom.” A T-shirt with the phrase “she’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace” can be seen in one of the photos.