Does Ben Affleck Want to Move Back in With Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck isn’t second-guessing his broken marriage from Jennifer Lopez, according to a new report in People Magazine.

Does Affleck want to move back in with Jennifer Lopez? The October 17 report says no – that Affleck, 52, “never looked back” after moving out of the marital mansion that he shared with Lopez, 55, his second wife.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, according to TMZ, dating the couple’s separation to April. People Magazine reported through multiple sources in May that Lopez and Affleck were no longer living together. That launched a summer report in which Lopez traveled to Europe and the Hamptons without Affleck at her side. By June, the couple had placed their marital home on the market, according to People.

But Affleck isn’t that sad about it, the report says.

Ben Affleck Is ‘Staying Busy & Happy,’ the Report Says

According to People, a source says that Affleck is “very focused on work and his kids. He’s staying busy and happy.”

Affleck has been busy in Los Angeles filming the movie “The Accountant 2,” according to People.

People Magazine published photos showing that Affleck has also launched a new look since the divorce filing. The photos show that he is sporting a darker beard.

In Touch Weekly reported that Lopez is not thrilled that Affleck has finally decided to update his look.

Jennifer Lopez Made It Clear That She’s Working on Self Improvement & Empowerment in a New Interview.

Meanwhile, Lopez opened up about her heartbreak to Interview Magazine, although she didn’t mention Affleck by name. However, she made it clear that she went through a summer of great pain and turmoil, and she indicated that she was trying to be on her own and work on self-esteem issues, which she dated to her difficult childhood.

“I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago. And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else,” she told Interview Magazine. “I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff. If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business.”

“And again, it’s not until you go through incredibly hard moments and huge disappointments that you never could have imagined, that these things start becoming crystal clear,” she said in the interview. “But the journey for me started probably when I had my kids, and that was 16 years ago. You start slowly chipping away at different things—“This is not right and this is not right”—and learning how to be on your own, and you start putting the pieces together and then you think, “Oh, I did it! I’ve got it!”