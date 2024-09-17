Ben Affleck ‘Could Not Keep His Hands Off’ Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck “could not keep his hands off” estranged wife Jennifer Lopez when the couple reunited for a family brunch in Beverly Hills, California, on September 15, according to Page Six.

However, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off” Lopez, a source told Page Six. “They have always had a lot of sexual chemistry. That was not planned. They are still attracted to one another.”

“It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” the source told Page Six. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes.”

A source previously told Page Six of the reunion, “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them but at a separate table.”

Ben Affleck Wanted Photos Taken Showing Him With Jennifer Lopez, the Report Says

Page Six’s source insisted that Affleck wanted the photos. That report comes despite Affleck making it clear in Lopez’s documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” that he likes public attention far more than she does. At the time, he indicated he was trying to compromise on that point.

“He wanted those photos,” the source explained to Page Six of the brunch pictures. “You go there when you want to be seen. Paparazzi hang out there.”

The pictures showed Affleck and Lopez walking together into the hotel for the brunch. In some photos, they were accompanied by two of Affleck’s kids and by Lopez’s two kids.

Some people on social media felt like the couple looked “tense” when walking into the hotel, however, and no photos exist of any public displays of affection inside.

They also had an “intense” conversation in a car, Page Six reported.

The Couple’s Divorce Is Still Going Forward, a Report Says

Despite the Page Six report about cozy behavior, People Magazine reported after the brunch that the couple was still going forward with their divorce.

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, revealing that the couple separated on April 26 and asking for her legal name to be restored to Lopez. She did not ask for spousal support, and she filed the paperwork without a lawyer, TMZ reported.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told People of the brunch. “[Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

“A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” the source added to People.