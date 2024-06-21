Ben Affleck Makes Rare Comments About Jennifer Lopez as Divorce Talk Escalates

Ben Affleck opened up to comedian Kevin Hart about why people always think he looks “mad,” and he made rare comments about wife Jennifer Lopez as talk of a possible divorce escalates in the media.

Affleck made the comments on “Hart to Heart,” comedian Kevin Hart’s interview show on Peacock. Daily Beast shared excerpts from the interview.

“I’m also a little bit shy. I don’t like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why is this dude always mad?’ Because someone had their camera sticking in my face, and I’m like, OK, here we go,” Affleck said on the show, according to Daily Beast.

“I have resting hard face. People are projecting onto me something that I don’t feel about myself at all,” he said.

Ben Affleck Also Discussed Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Bananas’ Level of Fame

Affleck made repeated references to Lopez during the show, according to Daily Beast, telling Hart, “My wife will tell you, I like to talk.”

He also discussed Lopez’s level of fame.

He said he went somewhere with her, adding, “I can’t remember because she’s so famous, and she creates this—people love her, and she really represents something important to people.” To him, he said, “People are like, ‘Hey, I like your movie,’ and then they’re like ‘AAAHHHH! J-LO!. It’s amazing, you know what I mean?”

The interview comes as Lopez was spotted vacationing without Affleck in Positano, Italy. Affleck was seen getting a large RV delivered to his rental property. The divorce talk escalated after TMZ reported in early June that the pair had separated, with Affleck moving into a Brentwood rental property. According to TMZ, they are trying to sell their marital home. However, Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed any stories about a split or looming divorce. There was also a report in OK! Magazine that Lopez is upset with Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner for siding with him.

Ben Affleck Also Described an Encounter With Fans When the Couple Tried to Walk Through Times Square

“My daughter is always throwing out titles to her autobiography,” Affleck said.

“I think it was when we rolled through Times Square,” he told Hart, according to Daily Beast. “We get out of the car, we were going to a play, and I was like, ‘[Expletive] it, babe, we’re going to be late, we gotta walk a block and a half.’ [Lopez] was like, ‘Alright,’ she didn’t say [expletive].”

“We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the [expletive] was like [expletive] bananas,” Affleck said, according to the Daily Beast excerpts. “I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ There was a lady, she was smoking weed, in a full purple skintight suit—she’s a heavy lady—and she starts running backwards filming, going ‘J-LO!!’ Like a herald, that then gets everyone else, and then all the tourists come in.”

“Then we’ve got our five kids, it’s me and Jen and what feels like hundreds of people, and they’re all screaming. And my daughter just turns to me and goes, ‘J-Lo Was My Stepmother,’” Affleck said. “And I was like, alright that’s a good title.”