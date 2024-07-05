Ben Affleck Looked ‘Happier Than Ever’ Without Jennifer Lopez on July 4, Photos Show

Photos show Ben Affleck smiling happily on July 4, a holiday he spent in Los Angeles, California, without his wife Jennifer Lopez, according to photos and video published by DailyMail.com.

The photos also circulated on social media. They showed a smiling Affleck wearing khaki pants and a blue buttoned-down shirt for a Fourth of July lunch with two of his kids, DailyMail.com reported.

DailyMail.com described Affleck as looking “happier than ever” despite his wife being on a different coast. Meanwhile, Lopez was posting pictures showing her picking flowers in the Hamptons, which is on the opposite coast from California.

Ben Affleck ‘Flashed’ His Wedding Ring During the Lunch, the Report Says

According to DailyMail.com, the photos captured Affleck smiling while out to lunch with Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, two of the three kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The publication reported that Affleck “flashed his wedding ring” during the outing and lovingly touched Violet’s cheek during the lunch.

DailyMail.com reported that, according to a source, Lopez has given up on trying to save the marriage.

“Jenny has had enough and she really tried but she can do no more, it’s not getting any better, it’s worse,” DailyMail.com quoted a source as saying.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that their marriage is over. However, they’re living apart and selling the mansion they purchased to live in as husband and wife, TMZ reported in early June. At that time, TMZ reported that the couple’s divorce was “imminent,” but it has not yet transpired. Still, the couple have not been photographed together since Lopez returned from Europe, a vacation she took without Affleck.

Page Six reported that they have also started selling artwork from their marital home. According to TMZ, Affleck is living in a rental property in Brentwood, California.

Jennifer Lopez Posed in a Flower Garden

Meanwhile, Lopez posed in the Hamptons on July 4, plucking flowers, according to a series of photos that she posted to her Instagram page.

She previously posted an Instagram story that showed her driving in a jeep with her daughter, Emme, as the wind blew her hair. She indicated in that post that she was looking forward to a long holiday weekend. Heavy reviewed the story when it was up, but it has since been replaced. The story started with a video showing a man and woman dancing, “No one man should have all that sauce dear Lord” says the caption. “Long weekend mood…” Lopez wrote. The story then switched to a recipe with chili lime skewers and Lopez’s cocktail brand.

Lopez posted a new Instagram story on July 4 that included a lyric from Louis Armstrong that includes the line, “It’s so nice to have you back where you belong.” The story showed several photos of Lopez in the Hamptons as well as an old clip of her singing a patriotic song. The story also promoted a cocktail made with alcohol from Lopez’s brand.

Affleck is not seen in any of the recent Instagram stories that Lopez has posted to her page.

“Una nación, bajo Dios, indivisible, con libertad y justicia para todos. Let’s get loud….HAPPY FOURTH OF JULY!! ❤️🤍💙” she wrote in another Instagram post.