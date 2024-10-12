Ben Affleck Looks ‘Tense’ in Photos After Jennifer Lopez Interview Bombshell

Ben Affleck has been photographed looking “tense” after his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez bared her soul in an interview with Interview Magazine.

DailyMail.com published photos on October 11 that showed Affleck, 52, smoking a cigarette while taking a “tense call,” according to the publication.

He has made no public comment about his ex’s interview, in which she shed light on the pain she has suffered and stressed that she is trying to look inside herself and learn how to live alone. According to TMZ, Affleck was also spotted with his son Samuel when his electric blue Ford Bronco broke down along the side of the road.

The Bronco photos came just days before Lopez’s October 9 interview. But the “tense call” photos were published two days after the interview.

Ben Affleck Has Been Photographed Looking ‘Stressed’ Before

Lopez has been photographed this summer and fall in happy scenes. She posted a series of selfies to her Instagram page, as well as photos showing her with family and friends at various vacation hotspots, especially the Hamptons. She attended a fashion show in Paris for Dior, and she was photographed taking selfies on a speedboat off the coast of Italy, according to photos published by People Magazine.

Lopez and Affleck were also photographed together going to a family brunch in California after she filed for divorce on August 20, according to Page Six.

For his part, Affleck has cut a very different public image, mostly being photographed having lunch or walking with his kids, or walking into and out of his office.

For example, the day after Lopez filed for divorce, he was photographed looking “stressed” and smoking a cigarette as he drove to his Los Angeles office, Page Six reported.

Jennifer Lopez Said in the Interview That She Was ‘Standing There in the Rubble’

In the interview with Interview Magazine, Lopez made it clear that she had a very difficult summer.

When your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, ‘How do I not ever let that happen again?’ And then you start examining it little by little saying, ‘Okay, I did this, this was my part in it, this was what I should have seen early on, this is what I didn’t look at.’ Those things are what really are the lessons,” she told interviewer Nikki Glaser.

She said it was “(expletive) hard.”

“But you have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'” she told the magazine.

Going through such hardship is scary, she told Interview.

“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me,” Lopez told the magazine.