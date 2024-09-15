Photos Show Ben Affleck Engaged in Public Kiss Amid Divorce Drama

Ben Affleck was photographed planting a kiss on the head of his friend Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso Damon, in Los Angeles, California, according to Page Six.

Page Six reported that the kiss on the head came on September 12 as Affleck and Barroso Damon headed into a meeting. TMZ reported that Affleck gave Barroso Damon “a big hug and kiss.”

Page Six noted that Affleck’s gesture came just a week after his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez was photographed holding Damon’s hand as they spoke to each other at the Toronto International Film Festival. Lopez attended the festival for the premiere of her new movie “Unstoppable,” which is produced by Affleck’s and Damon’s production company, Page Six reported, adding that Affleck did not attend the premiere.

Matt Damon & Jennifer Lopez Had a ‘Long, Deep Conversation’ at a Toronto Film Festival Recently

A source told People that Barroso Damon was also at the premiere when Lopez and Damon had the conversation.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” the source told People, described the two as “friends.” They laughed together and “spoke more seriously, and for several minutes, they clasped hands as they spoke,” People reported.

The premiere was Lopez’s first major public appearance since she filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage, People reported. Damon and Affleck have been friends since childhood. In the divorce filing, Lopez dated the couple’s separation date to April 26, according to TMZ. She did not ask for spousal support, and she filed the paperwork, which is pending, without a lawyer, TMZ reported. The couple had famously become engaged and then broken up 20 years before their marriage.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Were Also Spotted Kissing at a Hotel Brunch Amid Their Divorce Drama, a Report Says

The gesture from Affleck to Barroso Damon comes after Page Six reported that Affleck and Lopez were seen kissing and holding hands themselves during a brunch with their kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on September 14.

However, Page Six also reported that two of Affleck’s kids and both of Lopez’s kids were also at the brunch, which was further attended by Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex-wife.

Other reports, including by TMZ, reported that Affleck and Lopez looked tense as they walked into the establishment together and sat with each other in a car outside of the hotel.

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” the source told TMZ of what happened inside the venue.

However, TMZ reported, “There was absolutely no PDA between Ben and Jenn — not even the slightest bit of touching. In fact, it seems pretty frigid between the two.” Photos published by Backgrid USA showed Lopez, Affleck and some of the kids walking into the hotel but no photo of what occurred inside during the brunch has emerged. The photos show Affleck and Lopez walking side-by-side into the hotel but they aren’t touching on the way in.