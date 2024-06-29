Ben Affleck Moved All of His Belongings From Mansion He Shared With Jennifer Lopez: Report

Ben Affleck moved all of his belongings out of the more than $60 million mansion he shares with Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles, California, while his wife was vacationing in Europe, according to People Magazine.

People reported on June 28 that Affleck “moved all of his things out of the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion before Lopez returned from a recent trip to Europe,” where she was photographed in both Italy and France. In Italy, Lopez took swimsuit selfies on a speedboat, according to photos published by DailyMail.com, and, in France, she attended the Dior fashion show, pioneering a new look, according to her Instagram page.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now,” another source told People. TMZ reported in early June that he moved into the rental, effectively separating from Lopez.

The report comes amid continued speculation that the pair, married since 2022, are headed for divorce, although neither Affleck nor Lopez has confirmed a split. Lopez was seen visiting Affleck’s office, according to photos obtained by TMZ, after she returned from Europe. However, the husband and wife have not yet been photographed together since that time.

Ben Affleck Is Focusing on Work & His Kids, Reports Say

Meanwhile, Affleck is focusing on work and his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to People’s source. In fact, Affleck spent part of Father’s Day at Garner’s home, according to DailyMail.com.

“He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids,” a source told People.

That comes after DailyMail.com reported that Affleck’s close friend, actor Matt Damon, had warned him against marrying Lopez and also suggested that he focus on work.

‘Ben spent so much time focusing on JLo’s projects just like he did the first time around. He told Ben, ‘What has she ever done for your career?'” the source told DailyMail.com that Damon said.

“As things started falling apart, Matt told Ben that he supports whatever choice he makes but wants him to jump in and focus on his work,” the source continued to DailyMail.com.

Jennifer Lopez May Be Considering Moving to New York, a Report Says

In June, Affleck also had a large RV delivered to his house, according to the site .backgrid.

In Touch Weekly reported that the pair could soon be leaving on different coasts, with a source telling the publication that Lopez was considering moving to New York.

“Even before things went totally south with Ben she was pushing for a full-time move to New York, and now she’s decided to go ahead with that after the split,” the source told In Touch.

“There’s nothing to stop her from taking the kids and making a fresh start back in New York,” the source told In Touch. “They’ve got plenty of schools back east, and she’s got a great social circle there.”

The source told In Touch that Lopez is “even starting to miss what she had” with her former fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was a New York Yankees’ baseball star.