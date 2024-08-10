Ben Affleck Hones in on ‘New Energy’ After Failed Marriage: Report

Ben Affleck is moving on. The “Argo” actor bought a new home for himself in the Pacific Palisades, according to Page Six. The purchase may be just one of the ways that Affleck is preparing to move forward with his life after his apparent failed marriage, according to a source.

“Ben needed new energy in his life,” the source told Us Weekly of Affleck’s new abode. “This one is more his speed. He’s in a better mindset and is pushing forward,” the source added.

Many reports indicate that Affleck and Lopez’s two-year marriage has come to an end. However, neither party has addressed the status of their relationship, nor has either filed for divorce. Nevertheless, some of the things that have happened over the past few weeks seem to solidify the aforementioned reports. One of those things being Affleck’s new home purchase.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have Been Making Real Estate Moves

Aside from Affleck buying a new home, he and Lopez also decided to list one of the homes they bought together for sale. After purchasing the mansion in 2023, it was put on the market, officially, in July 2024.

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids,” a source close to Lopez told People magazine. Rather than keep the home for herself, the source said that “the house is way too big for” JLo.

For her part, Lopez has also been house shopping. According to Just Jared, the former “American Idol” judge was seen looking at a home in Bel Air, California, on August 6. That’s about a 30 minute drive to Affleck’s new place.

The shifting of properties seems to be a sign that JLo and Affleck’s marriage is indeed over.

“Ben moving into a new home was the closure of the relationship,” a source told Us Weekly.

Ben Affleck Knows His Marriage Is ‘Done’

Sources have said that Affleck and Lopez are waiting to file for divorce until all the kinks are worked out. As for what the hold up might be, a source offered some insight.

The two are “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can,” a source told ET.

Affleck and Lopez have five kids between them; Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, while Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner share Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

At this point, it seems there’s no turning back for Bennifer 2.0.

“Ben feels like he’s been weighed down this year. He will always care for Jen, but he knows the marriage is done, and he wants to focus on himself right now,” a source told Us Weekly. Another source told the outlet that JLo has been keeping herself busy by “taking care of her kids” “who are her priority.”

READ NEXT: Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Waiting to Announce Split