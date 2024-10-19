Photos of Ben Affleck’s New Makeover Are Making Jennifer Lopez Irate: Report

Photos show Ben Affleck has debuted a new makeover, and it’s making Jennifer Lopez “see red,” according to a new report in In Touch Weekly.

“Ben is suddenly going out of his way to pamper himself and look his absolute best,” a source told In Touch.

“He’s now dying his hair, getting manicures and pedicures, getting waxed from head to toe. He’s even getting hair plugs and seeing the dermatologist for skin treatments to turn back the clock,” the source told In Touch.

“Even his diet is cleaner. He’s cut out a ton of the junk,” the source added to the magazine.

Jennifer Lopez Is Upset Because Ben Affleck Is Doing Things He ‘Refused’ to Do With Her, the Report Says

The makeover is making Lopez unhappy because Affleck, 52, is now doing things he wouldn’t do when they are together, In Touch reported.

“As you can imagine J. Lo is seeing red because these are all the things she wanted him to do when they were together and he totally refused,” the source told In Touch.

“It feels like a total slap in the face because it’s sending this message that she wasn’t worth making these changes for, but now that he’s single and looking to impress new women he’s willing to step it up and stop being such a slob,” the source told In Touch.

In addition, People Magazine reported that Affleck had “never looked back” after moving out of the marital home he shared with Lopez, which the magazine first reported in May. According to People, by June Lopez and Affleck had placed the marital property on the market as he moved into a rental property while filming “Accountant 2” in Los Angeles, California. Lopez then headed on a series of summer vacations, to Italy, Paris, and the Hamptons, all without Affleck.

It didn’t take long after that for Lopez to end the marriage, which lasted two years. The couple had famously dated, became engaged, and broke up about 20 years before.

TMZ reported that Lopez, when she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, dated the couple’s separation to April. She is not seeking spousal support, and she filed the paperwork without a lawyer, TMZ reported.

Ben Affleck’s New Beard Look Was Controversial on Social Media

On October 4, People Magazine reported that Affleck had changed his appearance by dying the gray out of his beard.

However, many people panned the new look online.

“Dyeing your beard always looks so odd to me! #BenAffleck,” wrote blogger Perez Hilton, calling it Affleck’s “divorce beard.”

“It looks ridiculous. Please tell men to see a hair colorist and get the right color,” a person wrote on X.

Affleck has also been photographed many times wearing a suit and going into and out of his office.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 55, has opened up about her difficult summer to Interview Magazine. In the Interview, she made it clear that she went through a great deal of pain this summer but stressed the positives, saying she was trying to learn to be alone and was working on self-esteem issues that stem from her childhood.