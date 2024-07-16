New Details About Ben Affleck Surface Ahead of Wedding Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be living apart ahead of their two-year wedding anniversary. The two, who first dated two decades ago, got married on July 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. However, they’ve been living apart for months, according to People magazine.

Over the summer, Lopez and Affleck have spent a great deal of time living separate lives; Lopez has been traveling and spending time with friends while Affleck has been in Los Angeles. Sources say the “Argo” actor is focused on work while his marriage is apparently in limbo.

“Ben has been working nonstop and spending a lot of time at his office. He has a lot of projects he’s working on that he’s excited about. He’s quite hands-on with his company. He really wants to continue focusing on directing, acting and producing,” a source told Fox News.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their love in 2021.

Jennifer Lopez Has Been Wearing Her Wedding Ring

While divorce rumors run rampant, Lopez and Affleck have both been sending mixed signals about the status of their marriage.

Lopez, for example, has been wearing her wedding ring while out and about in the Hamptons with friends. Even on the Fourth of July, despite being away from her husband, JLo wore her diamond and even posed for photos with the bauble, which she shared on Instagram.

Moreover, on July 5, Lopez stepped out in the Hamptons wearing another special piece of jewelry.

According to photos supplied by Page Six, she wore a bracelet that had a “B” charm on it — the “B” more than likely standing for “Ben.”

As far as Affleck goes, his wedding ring has been on-and-off as he’s been working in Los Angeles. Neither he nor Lopez have spoken out about the ongoing split rumors.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are No Longer Living Together

Lopez and Affleck may not be ready to file for divorce — or to publicly speak out about what’s going on, but they do seem to be making moves behind the scenes.

“He started moving out a while ago. The marriage is completely over, and Jennifer is heartbroken. She loves love and wanted this to work so badly,” a source told Fox News.

Additionally, the two have listed their Beverly Hills-area estate for sale. According to Page Six, the two initially tried to sell the home off the market, but now, the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home is officially listed in the MLS.

Lopez and Affleck enlisted the help of The Agency to sell their abode. The listing agent is Santiago Arana, who is the No. 6 real estate agent in the country, according to his bio on The Agency’s website.

For the past several weeks, it is believed that Affleck has been staying at a home in Brentwood neighborhood (per TMZ). As far as where Lopez will go, TMZ reported that she was looking at homes in Los Angeles with a friend. No word on whether or not this is a temporary or permanent solution for either party.

