Photos Show Ben Affleck Enjoying ‘Single Life’ After Jennifer Lopez Breakup: Report

New photos show Ben Affleck enjoying a casual and relaxed “single life” in the wake of the Jennifer Lopez divorce filing, according to Page Six.

Affleck, 52, “enjoys single life after Jennifer Lopez split,” Page Six reported, publishing photos showing a dressed-down Affleck picking up a Chick-fil-A delivery bag outside his $100,000 per month rental property.

In early June, TMZ reported that Affleck had moved into the rental property as the couple put their marital mansion on the market for $68 million.

Affleck’s casual photos present a stark contrast to a collage of pictures that Lopez posted to her Instagram page on August 31. They show her dressed up, posing for a mirror selfie in a swimsuit, and more.

Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed for the 1st Time Since Her Divorce Filing

According to Page Six’s photo spread story, Affleck received the Chick-fil-A to his rental property on Friday, August 30.

Affleck wore “khakis and a maroon crew neck” as he stepped out of the gate of his rental mansion to get his delivery order, Page Six reported. The photos show him with stubble on his face. Page Six reported that eating fast food at home was possibly becoming Affleck’s “weekend ritual” as, the weekend before, he was spotted “happily grabbing his Jack In the Box meal from a delivery person.”

Affleck made it clear that he is a private person who likes being in the limelight less than Lopez does in Lopez’s documentary about her relationship history.

On that same day, Lopez was photographed for the first time going alone to an event in Beverly Hills, according to People Magazine, which posted a photo of her. She was not wearing her wedding ring, according to TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez Tried in Vain to Salvage the Marriage, Reports Say

In the weeks leading up to the divorce filing, friends of Lopez told Page Six that she loved Affleck and wanted to “salvage” the relationship.

“She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem,” a source told Page Six.

“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” a source told Page Six. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”

The source added that the sort of “big love Jennifer believes in” is “not in [Ben’s] DNA.”

The source told Page Six: “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His actress ex-wife] Jen Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it.”

Concluded the source to Page Six: “[Lopez] gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source said. “But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all.”