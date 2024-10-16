‘Stern’ Ben Affleck Emerges in New Photos After Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Interview

Ben Affleck has been photographed with his assistant and a “stern” and “doleful” look on his face, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.

DailyMail.com published the photos on October 15 of Affleck on a “coffee run” in Los Angeles, California. He was accompanied by his assistant Gigi Fouquet.

Backgrid posted the pictures on X, writing, “Ben Affleck was spotted rocking that ‘chill but stylish’ vibe, keeping his look casual and cool while grabbing lunch with his friend, Gigi Fouquet.”

It’s the second time Affleck, 52, has been photographed since his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, 55, gave a highly publicized interview to Interview Magazine.

Jennifer Lopez Opened Up About Her Painful Summer in the Interview

Lopez opened up about her past relationships, pain, and difficult summer in the Interview magazine interview with Nikki Glaser. She did not mention Affleck, but she referred to standing in rubble and her house blowing up. Affleck has not commented on the couple’s divorce and, in Lopez’s documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” he made it clear that he prefers a private life far more than she does.

At one point in the interview, Lopez said, “The work is figuring yourself out. It’s looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life. And so, when you get to a point where you think that you’ve learned the lessons, and then it blows up in your face again, you realize, ‘Okay, I haven’t, so what is it that I need to look at right now?’ I would say, never stop looking inward, because it’s so easy to blame everybody else.”

The gist of the interview was Lopez being on a journey of self-discovery in which she tries to learn how to be alone and be happy. She also opened up about her emotional wounds from childhood. She made it clear that the summer – she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 – was a tough one for her.

“You have to be healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that,'” she told Glaser.

Ben Affleck Was Seen Taking a ‘Tense Call’ in Previous Photos

The photos on the coffee run are not the first time that Affleck has been seen since Lopez’s interview.

DailyMail.com published photos on October 11 that showed Affleck, 52, smoking a cigarette while taking a “tense call,” according to the publication.

Affleck is also showing off a new look. His beard appears to have been dyed a darker color. Some fans criticized his new beard color on social media.

According to Page Six, Affleck defended his stony demeanor on Kevin Hart’s talk show, “Hart to Heart.

“I’m also a little bit shy,” he told Hart, according to Page Six. “I also don’t like a lot of attention. That’s why people see me and they’re like, ‘Why’s this dude always mad?’ Because somebody has their camera and sticks it in my face and I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go.’”

He said he called his look a “resting hard face,” Page Six reported.