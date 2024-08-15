Ben Affeck Smirks in Photos After Reuniting with Jennifer Lopez for 5 Hours: Report

Ben Affleck was photographed looking happy and smirking as he went to his office in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, just two days after reuniting with wife Jennifer Lopez at his rental property for the first time in months, according to photos published by The New York Post.

Affleck “steps out smiling after reuniting with Jennifer Lopez in LA following months apart,” the Post’s headline read. However, the photos published by The Post show more of a tight-mouthed smile or smirk, although in one picture he flashes a wider grin.

According to the photos published by the Post, Affleck was wearing a suit and carrying a duffel bag on the trip to his office. Much has been made in the past about Affleck looking grouchy or unhappy during public appearances, sometimes with Lopez at his side.

Lopez and Affleck have been dealing with rumors that their divorce is imminent for months. In early June, TMZ reported that they were living apart, with Affleck moving into the rental property and the couple putting their marital home on the market. Since that time, Affleck has purchased a new $20.5 million home in California, according to TMZ. However, Lopez and Affleck, who married in 2022, have never confirmed that they are having marital troubles, much less that they plan to divorce.

Ben Affleck Spent 5 Hours With Jennifer Lopez at His Rental Property on Sunday, Reports Say

According to The Post, Affleck and Lopez spent about five hours together at his home on August 11. She “arrived at Affleck’s place around 5 p.m. and stayed for nearly five hours, departing just before 10 p.m.,” The Post reported.

However, People Magazine painted the reunion as being more about the kids.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” a source told People.

“She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college,” People reported.

On August 6, People reported that the couple had not seen each other for weeks. “They’re moving on separately. Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh,” People reported at that time.

“The kids are still off from school. He spends a lot of time with them too,” a source told People. “It hasn’t been the easiest summer for him either. He’s just trying to stay focused and make every day as good as possible.”

Jennifer Lopez Was Photographed Shopping With Ben Affleck’s Son, Samuel

The Post reported that Lopez also was seen at the home of Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, where she dropped off her daughter Emme before taking Affleck’s son, Samuel, shopping at a mall.

On August 5, TMZ had reported that Lopez and Affleck were no longer speaking with each other, which had slowed down any efforts to divorce.

According to The Post, the couple dated from 2002 to 2004, when they broke off their engagement. In Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” they both revealed that the excessive media attention led to that engagement’s demise a few days before their wedding. They married at Affleck’s Georgia home in 2022.