Ben Affleck Was the 1 to ‘Pull Away’ From Marriage: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ending their 2-year marriage. Although neither has spoken out about the decision to divorce, sources have been sharing details about what went wrong. At least one source claims that it was Affleck who chose to walk away.

“It’s been incredibly difficult for her that Ben chose to pull away from their marriage and move on with his life, leaving her behind. She didn’t want a divorce. She wanted to figure things out. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to just give up. It’s been almost torture for her to wait around,” a source told People magazine.

The source went on to say that JLo seems “relieved” after filing to end her marriage. “Her family and friends agree that it was the right decision. She’s surrounded by a lot of love and support. She’ll be fine. She’s strong and always comes out on top,” the source added.

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20.

Ben Affleck’s ‘Darkness’ Has Been Blamed for the Split

Once Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was confirmed, a few reports surfaced indicating that it was Affleck’s personality that ultimately ended things.

One source told People magazine that Affleck had serious “mood swings” with “big highs and big lows. Who he said he was and who he turned out to be were two different people.” The source added that the “Argo” director “doesn’t understand how his bad mood affects people around him.”

Meanwhile, another source spoke with Page Six and made note of Affleck’s “darkness.”

“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. Jen Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” a source told the outlet.

“[Lopez] gave this everything she had; her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time. But she didn’t want to believe it— she truly believed love would conquer all,” the source added.

Ben Affleck Didn’t Give Jennifer Lopez Hope That Things Would Work Out

Affleck and Lopez spent the majority of the summer apart. She traveled to Italy and France before spending time in the Hamptons while he stayed back in Los Angeles to work and hang out with his kids. The two were apart for Lopez’s birthday and didn’t even publicly acknowledge their two-year wedding anniversary.

However, both Affleck and Lopez were seen wearing their wedding rings from time to time, which may have suggested that they were taking time apart in hopes of coming back together.

However, sources say that Affleck didn’t really show Lopez that he wanted things to work out.

“She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken,” a source told People magazine in a story published on August 21.

“She’s very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn’t given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage,” the insider added.

