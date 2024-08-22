Ben Affleck’s 3-Word Message for Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck had a three-word message for Jennifer Lopez when the two got engaged. He evidently felt confident that things would work that he engraved those three words into the ring he proposed with.

“This one he put ‘ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez told Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe after getting married.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their love in 2021, nearly 20 years after they first broke up. He proposed with an “8.5-carat radiant-cut green diamond flanked by two half-moon accent diamonds and set on a platinum band,” according to People magazine. The engraved words were meant to show JLo that he was going to stick around for the long haul.

Flash forward to 2024, and the former couple is ending their 2-year marriage.

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce on Her Wedding Anniversary

Rumors that Affleck and Lopez’s marriage had ended circulated for several weeks. Neither party spoke publicly on the state of their marriage, but JLo filed paperwork to officially end things on August 20.

The date is significant because it marked the 2-year anniversary of the couple’s Georgia wedding. Although they tied the knot a few weeks prior in Las Vegas, the two recognized their anniverary on August 20.

“One year ago today,” Lopez captioned a now-deleted wedding photo on August 20, 2023. She went on to quote her song, “Dear Ben Part II” in the caption.

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court. Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Lopez listed the date of separation as April 26, 2024.

A source told Page Six that Lopez purposely filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 to show that she’s “a woman standing up in her own way.”

Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Taking a Lead’ in Her Divorce

Lopez and Affleck may have waited to file for divorce to ensure that they worked out all the details outside of court. Meanwhile, there may have been another reason they waited.

A source told ET that the two were “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Now, however, the divorce is officially underway.

“Jennifer filed first, which shows that she is taking the lead in getting this done,” divorce attorney Christopher Melcher, partner at Walzer Melcher & Yoda LLP, told Fox News Digital.

And while things may seem somewhat amicable now, Holly Davis, founding partner of Kirker Davis LLP, thinks things could change.

“They are moving slowly and deliberately, and the slow pace seems to indicate extreme caution and sensitivity on both Ben and Jen’s part. But if we don’t see finalization soon, that might indicate some aspect of this is becoming contentious and that there is some difficulty reaching amicable agreements. Then the gloves might come off,” Davis told Fox News Digital.

