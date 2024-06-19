Ben Affleck Gets Big Delivery to His Rental House as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Talk Swirls

Ben Affleck received a big delivery to his Brentwood, California, rental house as Jennifer Lopez divorce talk continues.

The site .backgrid posted video showing a large, silver Airstream RV being pulled into Affleck’s home on June 17. It’s not clear what Affleck plans to do with the RV, which was pulled into his driveway the day before Lopez was spotted vacationing without her husband in Italy, according to TMZ, which obtained video of her with friends in that country.

The celebrity couple has not confirmed that they plan to divorce. However, although they have been spotted attending Affleck’s kids’ graduation ceremonies, TMZ reported in early June that the couple was separated and that Affleck had moved into the rental property while Lopez and Affleck attempt to sell their marital home for more than $60 million.

On June 18, Lopez was spotted vacationing in Italy without Affleck.

Some Fans Wrote That They Hoped Ben Affleck Was Going on a Dream Road Trip

Fans had differing points of view about the RV on the comment thread of the .backgrid YouTube page. “Go Ben! Love the RV! Let’s see you, the kids, and Garner living the American dream again,” wrote one. That was a reference to Affleck’s ex-wife, actress Jennifer Garner, who has moved on and is dating businessman John Miller, Daily Mail reported. They have three kids together.

Another person wrote, “Hope he’s taking his children on a ‘much deserved summer holiday’ … without ‘JL.'”

Another person wrote that they hope Affleck “is planning a trip cross country with his children and just walking away and starting over and taking control of his life.” That person wrote that they hoped he would “get a life, have fun. go discover America, stop off at truck stops, eat the great food the truck drivers eat, laugh, see the sights!”

Jennifer Lopez Is Vacationing With Friends in Positano, Italy, Where She Enjoyed a Boat Ride, Reports Say

Meanwhile, Lopez had her own travel plans. According to TMZ, she was spotted at a hotel in Positano, Italy, on June 19. TMZ published video showing Lopez walking with friends on the Italian vacation.

She was accompanied by a “few pals,” the site reported, indicating that Lopez and her unnamed friends “eventually got into a boat.”

However, TMZ reported that Affleck was nowhere to be seen and did not appear to be accompanying Lopez on the trip.

TMZ reported that Lopez looked “cheerful” and seemed to be “happy and relaxed” on the trip.

Despite the accusations of estrangement, Lopez paid tribute on Father’s Day to Affleck, dubbing him “our hero” on her Instagram story. However, that same day the actor was seen visiting with his ex-wife, Garner, on Father’s Day, according to Hello!.

Lopez has been married four times, to waiter Ojani Noa, dancer Cris Judd, singer Marc Anthony (with whom she shares two children), and Affleck. She was also engaged to baseball icon Alex Rodriguez. Affleck was married once before, to Garner, before tying the knot with Lopez years after they had a called-off engagement.