Ben Affleck Caught by Paparazzi After Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck has been spending time with two of his kids, Seraphina and Samuel, after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce. The “Argo” actor and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are back in Los Angeles after moving their eldest daughter, Violet, into college in Connecticut.

On August 23, paparazzi caught Affleck taking his kids for ice cream, per photos posted by Page Six. The actor was dressed casually in a pair of khakis, a gray, long-sleeved button down, and a pair of sneakers. He looked relaxed and at ease and even flashed the camera a bit of a smile.

Meanwhile, Lopez has been laying low since filing court documents to end her marriage to Affleck on August 20. She listed their date of separation as April 26, 2024, less than two years after they tied the knot.

Ben Affleck Hasn’t Been in Touch With Jennifer Lopez’s Kids

In addition to Affleck’s three kids, Lopez has twins Max and Emme, 16, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. But while JLo and Affleck seemed to blend their families after rekindling their love in 2021, sources say that the “Good Will Hunting” actor hasn’t been in touch with Lopez’s kids at all.

“[Ben] has not been in touch with her kids,” a source told People magazine in an article published on August 25. “The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids,” the source continued, adding that Lopez is “also close to Marc’s kids from [his] previous relationship. … She keeps in touch with the children and she’s a good mom.”

It’s unknown how Lopez’s relationship with Affleck’s kids will turn out now that the two have gone their separate ways. However, it seems as though Affleck is really leaning on his crew to get him through this unexpected time in his life.

Moreover, the fact that he’s smiling says a lot; Affleck’s been criticized in the past for always looking so miserable. It seems that unhappiness was caused by all of the public attention that followed him and Lopez around.

“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” a source told Page Six in a story published on August 21, 2024.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have Put Their Kids First Amid Divorce

Lopez and Affleck have been very mindful of their kids after their decision to part ways. In fact, at least one source claims that the former couple waited to file for divorce because of their kids.

That source told ET that the two were “waiting to announce their official split, because they want to make sure everything is seamless when they do, especially with everyone involved. Neither of them want this process to be rushed. They are treating the separation with as much grace, understanding, and gentleness as they can.”

Prior to filing for divorce, Lopez spent some time with Affleck’s oldest daughter, Violet. The two linked up in the Hamptons in July, according to People magazine. Although things weren’t looking good for Lopez and Affleck at the time, a source told the outlet that JLo and Violet were “really enjoy each other’s company.”

“They both seem so happy to be spending this time together and are just enjoying the moment,” the source added.

