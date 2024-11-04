Ben Affleck Uses 1 Word to Describe Jennifer Lopez but Fans Aren’t Falling for It

There’s evidently no hard feelings between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez despite their decision to split.

The former couple worked together on the film “Unstoppable” (Lopez acted in the movie while Affleck served as a producer), and he had nothing but glowing things to say about his ex-wife’s performance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Affleck called Lopez’s work on the film “spectacular.”

“‘Unstoppable’ is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists,” he told the outlet. “Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel [Jerome], and Bobby Cannavale, all were really passionate about this film,” he continued, adding, “Jennifer is spectacular.”

“Unstoppable” will be released on Amazon Prime on January 16, 2025.

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in the summer of 2022. They split two years later.

Some People Think Ben Affleck’s Comment Was Just ‘PR’

Play

Some fans took to social media to react to Affleck’s comment about his ex-wife. As it turns out, many believe that Affleck was simply doing his job. As a producer on the film, Affleck’s job is to promote the movie — regardless who stars in it.

“He has a movie to sell,” one person commented on Page Six’s Instagram post.

“What do you expect him to say, PR talking,” someone else said.

“I saw a video of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez when they were together chatting chatting with Diddy in a live video, calling him ‘papi’ while Arod was sitting right next to her. Unbelievable. Poor Ben Afleck has to say ‘good things ‘ about her just to preserve the peace,” a third Instagram user weighed in.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Hung Out Since Their Split

According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce in L.A. County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. She hasn’t released any sort of statement about the decision to end her marriage — and neither has Affleck.

Although their marriage didn’t work out, Lopez and Affleck seemed to still be cordial with one another.

Back in September, the two stepped out together at the Beverly Hills Hotel along with their kids, Seraphina and Samuel, whom Affleck shares with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and Lopez’s twins, Emme and Max (their dad is Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony). Sources say the two are focused on their kids, all of whom have become close over the past couple of years.

Despite the seemingly friendly outing, their divorce is still on.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. [Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably,” a source told People magazine after the outing.

“A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn’t want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” the source added.

