Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Apparent Split Turns ‘Tricky’: Report

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been living separate lives and haven’t been seen together since May. Rumors that the two have split have been circulating for months now and things don’t seem to be getting any better.

While neither have confirmed or denied the status of their marriage, sources say that they are navigating the best they can, especially because their kids are involved.

They “are trying to make this transition as easy as possible and be gentle on their children. They don’t want to make things more upsetting than they already have been,” a source told ET.

Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The families have blended after Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 (they were originally an item in the early 2000s).

Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Have a Strong Bond

Over the course of the past couple of years, Lopez has really bonded with Affleck and Garner’s oldest daughter, Violet, 18. In fact, the two have been spotted spending time together over the past couple of weeks — and Affleck hasn’t been with them.

In fact, People magazine shared photos of Lopez and Violet Affleck walking around the Hamptons together where JLo has been spending part of her summer. Her husband — Violet’s dad — has been laying low in Los Angeles.

A source told ET that Lopez and Violet Affleck “have gotten close throughout Jen and Ben’s relationship, and maintaining that closeness is important to everyone.” This seems to be just one reason that Affleck and JLo are taking things one step at a time and aren’t rushing to announce their apparent split.

“Ben certainly doesn’t want to cause any strain between Jen and Violet, and he is in support of them spending time together. It’s a little tricky for him, but both Jen and Ben want all their kids to be happy, regardless of the issues they are facing in their marriage,” the source added.

Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Publicly Acknowledge Her Wedding Anniversary, Nor Did She Spent it With Ben Affleck

July 16, 2024, marked Affleck and Lopez’s two-year wedding anniversary. The two exchanged vows in Las Vegas on that day in 2022. Their love seemed to have staying power and just about everyone hoped they’d have a bright future together.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her subscription-only newsletter called “On the JLo,” according to People magazine. She and Affleck would celebrate their love at a larger wedding in Georgia a month later.

Flash forward two years, however, and Lopez did not even acknowledge her husband on their wedding anniversary. Instead, she spent the day in the Hamptons surrounded by friends. She was seen riding around town with her longtime manager Benny Medina, per Page Six. Later on in the day, she went for a bike ride with some other pals. She wore a pair of white overalls — and her wedding ring — for the outing.

