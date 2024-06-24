Ben Affleck Skips Wearing Wedding Ring as Jennifer Lopez Lives It Up in Italy

Actor Ben Affleck was seen without his wedding ring during a lunch out with his 18-year-old daughter Violet on Saturday, June 22, while his wife Jennifer Lopez lives it up on an Italian vacation without him, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, Affleck and his daughter Violet visited a Tasty Noodle House restaurant. Affleck was dressed down in blue jeans and Nike tennis shoes, according to Page Six, but he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. Photos showed Affleck without the ring, and he didn’t seem to be trying to hide his hand.

However, according to Entertainment Tonight, Affleck put the wedding ring back on June 23 for a trip to his office, so it’s not clear if he was trying to send a message or not.

The report comes as Lopez seems to be enjoying herself with friends in Positano Italy, where she was spotted taking swimsuit selfies on a speedboat and dining out at an Italian restaurant. The couple have not confirmed a split. However, they’ve been hammered with headlines about a possible looming divorce since early June, when TMZ reported that they were trying to sell their marital home after Affleck moved into a rental property in Brentwood.

Ben Affleck Has Ditched His Wedding Ring Before

Lopez was seen wearing her wedding ring in early June when she dined out with friends in California, according to Page Six. The ring appeared visible on her finger in Italy when she was photographed on the speedboat, according to photos published by Entertainment Tonight.

As for Affleck, though, the ring has been on and off. For example, in mid-May TMZ published photos showing Affleck in his car without his wedding ring. TMZ reported that Lopez was still wearing her ring. Affleck was driving to his kid’s school, where a recital was being held, when those photos were taken, TMZ reported.

However, a few days after that, while Lopez promoted her movie “Atlas” in Mexico, Affleck was spotted wearing the wedding ring again, People Magazine reported.

On May 16, both Affleck and Lopez were seen wearing their wedding rings, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Couple’s Marital Woes May Be Due to Their ‘Different Personalities,’ Reports Say

A source told Entertainment Tonight in mid-May that personality differences have caused conflict in the young marriage.

“They have gone through phases where things haven’t been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together,” the source told ET. “They’re not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them.”

People Magazine gave a similar account of their issues.

“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day,” a source told People. “He’s always been impressed about how she works so hard and has achieved so much success. But the openness and promotion is not his way.”