New Ben Affleck Photos Leave Fans Even More Confused

Ben Affleck wasn’t wearing his wedding ring — again. The actor drove to his office in Los Angeles on July 10 with his ring clearly missing from his finger in photos supplied by People magazine.

Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez is said to be on the rocks, however, neither party has commented on the state of their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, has been spending some time apart and have managed to completely confuse the public.

For instance, Affleck and Lopez spent the Fourth of July holiday on opposite coasts, but both were seen out and about with their respective wedding rings on. Moreover, Lopez wore a bracelet that featured a charm of Affleck’s initial (“B”).

Ben Affleck Had His Wedding Ring Back on When Leaving the Office

If fans are looking at wedding rings as a way to determine whether or not Lopez and Affleck are on the outs, well, it’s not really reliable.

On July 11, paparazzi snapped photos of Affleck dressed in a blue suit. Clearly visible was his wedding ring, hugging his left ring finger. People magazine posted the newer pictures that showed the gold band on Affleck’s hand.

Lopez hasn’t been much better when it comes to wedding ring consistency. On July 4, she uploaded some pictures to her Instagram feed in which her huge diamond was clearly visible. However, just one day earlier, TMZ noted that the “Waiting for Tonight” singer wasn’t wearing her ring in a promo for JLO Beauty’s Ultimate Body Kit and Complexion Booster. The Reel was posted by JLo Beauty’s official Instagram on July 2.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Haven’t Been Living Together

One of the biggest things that led people to believe that Lopez and Affleck are over is their living situation.

In an article published by People magazine in June 2024, a source confirmed that Affleck had moved into a rental property.

“Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now. He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids,” the source said.

Flash forward to July 11, and the estranged couple officially listed their Beverly Hills area mansion for sale. According to TMZ, the home popped up in the MLS listings with a price of $68 million. The move came weeks after it was reported that the duo tried to sell the home off the market.

In May, Lopez announced that she was canceling her tour.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she said in a statement posted to her subscription-only site (via USA Today).

In the weeks that followed, Lopez traveled to Italy and then to France. She later popped up in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July holiday — all without Affleck. Moreover, Affleck hasn’t made an appearance on Lopez’s Instagram feed since March 2024.

