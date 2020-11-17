Ben Watkins Dead at 14: ‘MasterChef’ Star’s Parents Killed in Murder Suicide in 2016

MasterChef Junior star Ben Watkins died on November 16, 2020 at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago after being diagnosed with an extremely rare tumor, according to TMZ. He was 14.

Watkins, who appeared on Season 6 of the popular reality cooking competition show, was preceded in death by both of his parents. Tragically, three years ago, his mother, Leila Edwards was shot and killed by his father, Michael Watkins, who then turned the gun on himself, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. The murder-suicide took place in 2016. His mother was 43 and his father was 46.

According to Ben’s maternal grandmother, Donna Edwards, and her younger brother, Anthony Edwards, they never figured out what caused Watkins to kill his wife before dying by suicide.

Following Ben’s death, Edwards told the Kenosha News, “Our Ben went home to be with his mother Monday afternoon after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer… Ben was and will always be the strongest person we’ve known.”

According to a GoFundMe campaign started by his “Grandma Donna and Uncle Anthony,” Ben was treated for angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, a difficult-to-diagnose soft tissue tumor that typically occurs in children and young adults under the age of 30. He is one of six people in the world to receive such a rare diagnosis, according to his family.

“There’s no cause, and it’s not hereditary so it didn’t come from his parents,” Edwards told the Chicago Tribune in August. “We still don’t know, [but] Ben has found peace with it, though.”

Watkins Was 11 Years Old When He Appeared on ‘MasterChef Junior’

Ben was only 11 years old when he competed on MasterChef Junior. He first cut his teeth in the kitchen by working alongside his father at his barbecue restaurant in Gary, Indiana. His father’s restaurant was named after his son, Big Ben’s Bodacious Barbecue & Deli.

While Ben didn’t move beyond the Top 18 on MasterChef Junior, he easily became a fan favorite during his stint on the series, and never let his cancer diagnosis deter him from pursuing his dreams. “Ben still dreams of opening his own bakery or restaurant someday,” Edwards told the Chicago Tribune in August. “He views all this as a temporary problem and he will get through it.”

Following the news of his tumor in August, the cast of MasterChef Junior, including host Gordon Ramsey, made a tribute video for Ben to get better and get back in the kitchen as soon as possible.

“In his short life, Ben has endured more than his fair share of suffering,” said family attorney Trent McCain. “With the love and support of his grandmother, uncle and the entire community, however, Ben has already overcome insurmountable odds. If anyone can beat this disease, it is Ben.”

Ben Is Remembered as a Kid that Could ‘Just Light Up a Room’



Katie Clark, who was friendly with Ben’s mother, saw numerous similarities between Ben and Leila. Both of them “can just light up a room,” she said.

“It’s heartbreaking that she cannot be here to help Ben through this, although I know he has a wonderful grandmother and uncle,” Clark added. “She’d be overwhelmed with pride at the young man Ben is becoming. He is polite, outgoing, smart, funny, and remained that way even into adolescence, which isn’t always the case with kids entering that phase of life.”

