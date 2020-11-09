Bert Belasco Dead: ‘Let’s Stay Together’ Star Was 38 Years Old

Bert Belasco has died, according to a breaking news report by TMZ. The 38-year-old actor was best known for his role on BET’s Let’s Stay Together.

According to TMZ, Belasco was set to start a new acting role in Virginia at the time of his death. His father found his body in a hotel room in Richmond on Sunday, after Belasco’s girlfriend was unable to get in touch with the actor. No official cause of death has been determined, though TMZ says there was blood found on the sheets at the time, and that Belasco’s father thinks he had an aneurysm.

Here’s what you need to know:

Belasco Is Known For His Role in Let’s Stay Together; He Racked up 23 Acting Credits in Total

Talking With Tami interviews cast of BET's Let's Stay TogetherTalking with Tami interviews cast of BET's Let's Stay Together for season 3 2013-03-26T03:32:57Z

Belasco is best known for his time playing Charles Whitmore on the series Let’s Stay Together from 2011-2014, but he worked on a number of other projects in his life as well, according to his IMDB profile.

Belasco had a role in the Fox TV series Pitch in 2016, and also did some acting stints on shows including The Mick, NCIS: New Orleans, American Princess, and more.

Belasco’s BET bio gives insight into how he originally broke into the acting world. The bio reads,

Bert Belasco co-stars as Charles in the BET original scripted series Let’s Stay Together. After earning his theater degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 2005, Belasco was featured in a Snickers commercial with Betty White that aired during the Superbowl. He has had roles in a couple of TV movies, but got his big break on Let’s Stay Together.

Belasco Was Rarely Active on Social Media; His Last Post is From June 2019

Belasco’s personal Instagram account only has eight photos. He didn’t frequently post to Instagram. His most recent post was from June 2019, and showed an illustration depicting what artists “go through” in their careers.

Belasco’s other Instagram posts primarily feature his family and friends. In one Instagram post, he highlighted the importance of “Faith,” with an illustration that read, “It does not make things easy, it makes them possible… Luke 1:37”

Belasco wrote in the caption, “It’s funny how often I have to say this to myself. So true. 😌”

This is a developing story and will be updated.