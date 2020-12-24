Is Best Buy Open on Christmas Eve & Day 2020?

Christmas is just hours away and if you’re on the hunt for a last-minute gift to place under the tree, then head to Best Buy sooner rather than later. While the electronics retailer is open on Christmas Eve, all stores are closing early. Best Buy shuts its doors at 7 p.m. tonight and will remain closed on Christmas Day. Best Buy will reopen for regular business hours on December 26. You can double-check the hours for the local store near you with Best Buy’s locator tool.

The Geek Squad Is Available to Answer Questions Through Best Buy’s Online Chat Function on Christmas Day

Best Buy is known for selling a vast array of products that may require installation. If you receive a gift on Christmas morning that needs setting up and you have questions about how to get it operating properly, Best Buy’s Geek Squad is available to help even on December 25.

Stores will be closed on Christmas Day but Best Buy’s online chat support will be operational. Although Heavy did not hear back from the retailer’s corporate office for comment, we used Best Buy’s chat function to ask a Geek Squad member whether the tech experts would, in fact, be logged on during Christmas. The expert confirmed that Geek Squad members are available online 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

Masks Are Required in Best Buy Stores & Customers Can Schedule One-on-One Consultations in Advance

If you have last-minute questions about certain products before Christmas or plan on doing additional shopping after December 25 and need assistance, Best Buy offers one-on-one consultations in its stores.

Best Buy has been asking customers to schedule these types of appointments at least a day or two in advance amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to the website, this allows the tech experts “sufficient time to contact you with a pre-call prior to your appointment to discuss your needs and inform you of our safety procedures.”

The safety procedures include requiring customers to wear masks that cover the mouth and nose while inside the store. Best Buy says masks will be made available if a customer needs one. Small children and “those unable to wear one for health reasons” are exempt.

During the pre-call, the Best Buy worker will also ask whether you feel healthy and if you have been in contact with anyone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Gifts Can Be Returned for Store Credit

It’s the thought that counts but sometimes gift-givers get it wrong. If you receive a present on Christmas morning that wasn’t quite right, Best Buy allows exchanges. The gift-receiver can return items to Best Buy locations and receive store credit. But if you decide to return an item through the mail, the purchaser will be notified via email and receive credit.

During the holiday season, Best Buy extends the allotted time to return items. Best Buy explains on its website that “purchases made October 13, 2020 through January 2, 2021 have an extended return period through January 16, 2021.” This policy does NOT include “items purchased with a third-party contract (e.g., cell phones, cellular tablets and cellular wearables, AppleCare monthly plans, etc.), holiday products (e.g., artificial trees, lights, decorations, etc.) and major appliances.” Best Buy’s full return policy is available here.

