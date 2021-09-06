Best Buy Labor Day 2021: Is It Open & What Are the Sales Deals?

Happy Labor Day 2021! The national holiday was established to celebrate workers but many retailers mark Labor Day with special deals and discounts for their customers. Best Buy is one of those chains.
Best Buy is staying open for Labor Day. But it’s a good idea to double-check your local store’s hours as some locations may choose to close earlier than normal. You can use Best Buy’s store locator tool here.
Best Buy Is Offering No Interest for 2 Years on Larger Appliances
If you’re looking to replace some major household appliances, this week is a good time to go shopping. Best Buy is holding a Labor Day Appliances Sale. But for more expensive items, shoppers have more time to make up their minds.
The sale lasts until September 15 for appliances priced above $999. Best Buy is offering two years of no-interest financing, meaning customers have 24 months to pay for the item without interest. To access this deal, shoppers have to use a My Best Buy® Credit Card. Best Buy also says delivery is free on major appliances $399 and up. Some of the featured offers include:
- 20% off select Samsung major appliances like laundry machines and refrigerators. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy a select 3-piece Samsung appliance package.
- Savings of 25% or more on select LG laundry appliances.
- Featured laundry bundles starting at $899.98.
- Get a free Thermador appliance with the purchase of an eligible cooking package.
- Discounts of 5-20% off select Dacor appliances.
- $200 or more off select Samsung ranges.
- Up to $400 off select LG cooktops.
Most of Best Buy’s Labor Day Sales End at Midnight Central Time
Most of Best Buy’s physical stores close at 8 p.m. but the Labor Day sale continues online. But take note of the time. According to Best Buy’s website, the Labor Day Sale ends tonight at midnight Central Time.
Best Buy is offering discounts on items like video game consoles, cell phones, headphones, computers, projectors, printers, furniture, cameras, fitness equipment and more. You can scroll through the full list here but here are a few examples:
- Students save up to $400 off select Dell laptops.
- $600 off the Sony 65″ Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV.
- The Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV is on sale for $140.
- $50 discount on the Google Nest Learning Smart Wifi Thermostat.
- $20 off the Eufy Security by Anker Spaceview Baby Monitor Cam Bundle
- Save $130 on the Beats by Dr. Dre Solo Pro More Matte Collection Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones.
- Fitness products like exercise bikes, rowers, elliptical machines and treadmills are up to 40% off.
Best Buy Recently Added Electric Transportation Products Like E-Scooters
Last week, Best Buy announced it had added electronic transportation products to its inventory. The items are available for sale online and they’ll be added to select physical stores in October, Best Buy says.
The new items include e-bikes, scooters, mopeds and accessories from brands including Unagi, Bird, Segway-Ninebot, SUPER73 and SWFT. The retailer says customers can get the new items for up to $300 less during the Labor Day sale.
Best Buy says its Geek Squad team members are trained to help customers assemble their electric bikes for $99.99. The e-transportation items will be sold in stores in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico; San Francisco; Seattle; and Tampa, Florida this October.
