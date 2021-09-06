Best Buy Labor Day 2021: Is It Open & What Are the Sales Deals?

Happy Labor Day 2021! The national holiday was established to celebrate workers but many retailers mark Labor Day with special deals and discounts for their customers. Best Buy is one of those chains.

Best Buy is staying open for Labor Day. But it’s a good idea to double-check your local store’s hours as some locations may choose to close earlier than normal. You can use Best Buy’s store locator tool here.

Best Buy Is Offering No Interest for 2 Years on Larger Appliances

The summer games are over, and now the cleanup begins. pic.twitter.com/kKmIu4oDXv — Best Buy (@BestBuy) August 8, 2021

If you’re looking to replace some major household appliances, this week is a good time to go shopping. Best Buy is holding a Labor Day Appliances Sale. But for more expensive items, shoppers have more time to make up their minds.

The sale lasts until September 15 for appliances priced above $999. Best Buy is offering two years of no-interest financing, meaning customers have 24 months to pay for the item without interest. To access this deal, shoppers have to use a My Best Buy® Credit Card. Best Buy also says delivery is free on major appliances $399 and up. Some of the featured offers include:

Most of Best Buy’s Labor Day Sales End at Midnight Central Time

Most of Best Buy’s physical stores close at 8 p.m. but the Labor Day sale continues online. But take note of the time. According to Best Buy’s website, the Labor Day Sale ends tonight at midnight Central Time.

Best Buy is offering discounts on items like video game consoles, cell phones, headphones, computers, projectors, printers, furniture, cameras, fitness equipment and more. You can scroll through the full list here but here are a few examples:

Best Buy Recently Added Electric Transportation Products Like E-Scooters

Best Buy rides into electric transportation with e-bikes, scooters, mopeds and more https://t.co/34Fwu6JM0z pic.twitter.com/Yp8GCqklHT — Best Buy News (@BBYNews) August 31, 2021

Last week, Best Buy announced it had added electronic transportation products to its inventory. The items are available for sale online and they’ll be added to select physical stores in October, Best Buy says.

The new items include e-bikes, scooters, mopeds and accessories from brands including Unagi, Bird, Segway-Ninebot, SUPER73 and SWFT. The retailer says customers can get the new items for up to $300 less during the Labor Day sale.

Best Buy says its Geek Squad team members are trained to help customers assemble their electric bikes for $99.99. The e-transportation items will be sold in stores in Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Miami; New York; Orlando, Florida; Puerto Rico; San Francisco; Seattle; and Tampa, Florida this October.

